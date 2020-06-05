By Rodolfo León

06/05/2020 4:58 pm

Over the last few days, you have probably seen something related to an alleged remake of Red dead redemption, which would be recreated using the same graphics engine of its sequel, and which would debut in Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC. Well, it seems that this remake is not in development, at least so says an expert in leaks.

The rumor began with a post by an anonymous user on 4Chan, but for some strange reason it was given more importance than was due. As is often the case with these types of anonymous posts, it seems like it’s all about a big lie. Yan2295, which has previously turned out to be a very reliable source of leaks about Rockstar, has ended these rumors with the following message:

I really don’t understand why everyone is jumping on this “news”. It’s coming from a random post made by a random person on 4chan. There is not 1 bit of evidence to back this up. https://t.co/sxXdclseHE – Yan2295 (@ Yan2295) June 3, 2020

“I really don’t understand why everyone is covering this” news. ” It comes from a random post by an anonymous 4chan person. There is absolutely no evidence to support this information. ”

Remember that Rockstar it took eight years to do Red Dead Redemtpion 2, which eventually debuted in October 2018. This means that if the supposed remake were to debut the following year, as the rumor claims, it would have been recreated in its entirety in less than two years. Sounds pretty unreal, right?

Source: Yan2295

