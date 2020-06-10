A court in Seoul, South Korea, denied the arrest request of Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, a day after the businessman came to appear for the investigation against him for accounting fraud and manipulation of actions.

“Prosecutors appear to have obtained a considerable amount of evidence through their investigation, but did not explain the validity of arresting Lee.“Said the Seoul Central District Court. “Considering the importance of the case, it is appropriate to determine whether the suspects are responsible and the extent (of their involvement) through sufficient trials and debates.” Prosecutors rated this decision as “regrettable”.

According to the Nikkei site, this does not mean that the case against Lee ends. Prosecutors may again seek an arrest warrant after gathering more evidence, or press charges against Lee without stopping him.

Prosecutors accuse Lee of being involved in illegal transactions and stock manipulation that fueled the 2015 merger of Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries. They also allege that it played a role in inflating the value of Samsung Biologics Co Ltd, which had Cheil Industries as a majority shareholder.

The merger of the two subsidiaries was seen as the key to Lee reinforcing his control of the sprawling group, but some criticized it because it trampled on the interests of minority investors.

In 2017, the grandson of the founder of Samsung and the son of the president of the Samsung group, Lee Kun-Hee (the richest man in South Korea), was accused, along with four other company executives, of having bribed a “powerful confidante of the former president with millions of dollars in order to obtain presidential favors and endorse a controversial merger in 2015 ”.