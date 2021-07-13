“Dengue is no longer a tropical disease, it is in the Mediterranean and can affect tourism”

07/13/2021 at 09:20 CEST

Rubén Bueno, professor at the Parasitology Teaching Unit at the University of Valencia, assures that climate change is directly related to the appearance of new insects and vectors, and the Mediterranean is the area of ​​Europe where the health problem is greatest. that can affect tourism. The most common is tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus), which transmits dengue and other diseases for which there are no vaccines. Insects are capable of adapting very well to increases in temperatures. They do not regulate their temperature, they depend directly on the external temperature, they adapt, they activate and they begin to multiply massively. Bueno recently participated in the conference “Climate change, globalization and its impact on health & rdquor ;.

– Do insects adapt to any type of climate?

–They have their preferences but, normally, we observe a higher reproduction of insects in hot climates, always with certain thresholds. In these areas of temperate, almost tropical climates, it is where we find the greatest variety of insects.

– By adapting better than other species, does it also affect the virulence of the peck?

–The larger the population of insects there will be more bites. The female mosquitoes are the ones that bite, they need blood to lay their eggs and the more females there are, the more bites there will be. And it is also proven that when the temperatures are higher they can sting more times to carry out more clutches, up to five or six, with which, again, there will be more bites. It is not that the virulence of the bite increases, but we will have more. Only females bite because at the time of laying they need a greater contribution. It is in this biting process that the pathogens are injected.

– Heat and humidity, the perfect cocktail. Is Spain a paradise for mosquitoes?

–In general, the Mediterranean is the focus at the European level, both in Spain and Italy, Greece, France & mldr; A temperate climate like that of the Mediterranean, with a winter that sometimes does not exist, favors the presence of vectors. The population density also favors the appearance of pests. The tiger mosquito, for example, does not need excessive heat or heavy rainfall. With a small amount of water that can be found in any domestic container they find an ideal habitat.

–How serious are the diseases transmitted by these vectors. The pain of the bite at that time or are there more serious things?

–The ones that concern us most right now are those that the causative agent is a virus. For example, we can highlight dengue, which we traditionally associate with areas with a tropical climate but we are already having cases of autonomous dengue. People who have not left Spain and have been infected with dengue. It is a disease whose degree of lethality is low and is asymptomatic, but we are no longer talking about an individual public health issue but we are talking about something general such as its impact on tourism. Dengue transmission in Mediterranean coastal cities can obviously be a deterrent to international tourism, hence the importance of incorporating resources to reduce risk. Another virus that also worries us is the West Nile virus, which causes fevers. A virus transmitted by the common mosquito, which takes it from birds. Last year we had 74 cases in Spain and seven deaths. We are also concerned about ticks.

– What precautions should be taken?

–In certain urban parks, biodiversity has also increased a lot and we must take measures. In prevention, mechanisms must be activated that the Administration must implement. Identify the areas of greatest risk to increase control. There are no vaccines, so prevention, avoiding contact with the insect is key to curbing transmission.

–And on an individual level?

–It is very important, for example, to avoid stagnant water at home, any container with water, pet waterers must be changed every two or three days, unchlorinated pools outside of winter. And use approved repellants, those from the pharmacy, and do not put them on in the morning and forget all day. The true individual protection are repellants.

Dengue Scientific Report: https://journals.plos.org/plosntds/article?id=10.1371/journal.pntd.0009496

