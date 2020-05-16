A total of 32,223 dengue cases were registered from the end of July 2019 and until last May 2 in Argentina, where three serotypes of the virus circulate. In that same period it caused the death of 24 people, according to the National Epidemiological Bulletin published in the last hours.

The National Health Surveillance System studies the health situation in relation to seasonal dengue.

The new season of information analysis for epidemiological characterization began on July 28 last yearTherefore, the official data published this Friday extends from that date until May 2 last.

The bulletin detailed that Jujuy it registers the highest accumulated incidence of the period with 366.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Misiones, Salta and La Rioja with rates of 283.9; 216.2 and 204, respectively.

“However, the greatest contribution of cases is concentrated in the Central Region with 14,704 autochthonous cases followed by the NOA Region with 11,303,” the health report specified.

Likewise, he explained that the highest number of cases of the season was registered between weeks 10 and 16 (March and April 2020) at the expense of the Central region.

“In recent weeks, the contribution by NEA to the total number of cases in the country is minimal,” stressed the official survey.

In this region of the country, the first notifications began the first week of September 2019, with increases and peaks in January and March, especially due to infections in Misiones “where a gradual decline is seen.”

The same situation occurred in another of the northeast provinces, since Corrientes shows decreases in cases and neighboring Chaco reported “similar values” between March and April.

Meanwhile, in the NOA “an increase was observed” from the last week of January “sustained over time” until mid-March, registering the largest number of cases between April 12 and 18, a situation that “is decreasing”.

Since the beginning of April “it is already observed that Jujuy, Salta and Tucumán are the provinces that contribute the greatest number of cases to the total for the region“

In the Center region, the increase was evident in January with two maximum peaks in March “coinciding with the highest number of cases registered for the City and the province of Buenos Aires.”

Córdoba showed a sustained number in March and April, while Santa Fe recorded two peaks in the same period and in Entre Ríos it occurred in March.

In relation to the 24 people who died from dengue in this period, the Epidemiological Bulletin specified that there are 11 other deaths under investigation by suspects.

The deaths were of eight women and 16 men, with ages between 14 and 87 years and a median of 48 years.

Dengue is a viral infection transmitted by the bite of infected females of mosquitoes of the genus Aedes aegypti and there are four serotypes of the virus.

Three circulate in Argentina: 69% of the cases corresponded to DEN-1; 29% to DEN-4 and 2% to DEN-2.

