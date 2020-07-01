The Red Cross indicated that COVID-19 in Latin America could be complicated by the arrival of the hurricane and dengue season in the Caribbean

The pandemic of COVID-19 in Latin America, one of the regions most affected by coronavirus, could be complicated by the arrival of the hurricane and dengue season in the Caribbean, warned the president of the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC), the Italian Francesco Rocca.

COVID-19 waves and dengue are occurring at the same time in some countries, and the two diseases especially affect the most vulnerable, people living in overcrowded areas with insufficient access to running water and health servicesRocca highlighted at a press conference.

The Italian indicated Wednesday that there were significant outbreaks of dengue in Paraguay and Argentina earlier this year and currently have declared in countries of Central America and the Caribbean, where there is also fear that the reopening of borders to recover the tourism sector will produce sprouts of COVID-19.

On the other hand, Rocca warned that “the natural disasters do not stop during the pandemic ”, so it is essential to increase preventive measures during the hurricane season, especially in the Caribbean area.

He stressed that America, including also U.S and Canada, remains the area with the highest number of infections and COVID-19 deaths, which contributes to the fact that “the first wave of the pandemic has not ended and the peak of infections has not been reached globally.”

The president of the IFRC, which coordinates all the national Red Cross federations in the world, also recalled that the arrival of the flu season The Southern Cone could be another factor that hinders the response to COVID-19.

He added that the closures of borders that have been ordered to contain the pandemic are causing the blockade of hundreds of migrants in border areas of transit countries, for example half a million people, mainly Africans, blocked in the Choluteca area (Honduras), next to the Nicaraguan territory.

Another example is given in Panama, where “1,600 migrants, mostly from Africa, have been blocked for three months in the Darien province, near the border with Colombia, “said Rocca, who also recalled that some 71,000 Venezuelans have returned to their country after losing their job in host countries.

On the other hand, the leader of the Red Cross denounced the discriminatory behavior against healthcare workers and other workers on the front line in the face of the pandemic in Latin America, due to prejudices and fears that these professionals will spread the virus in the places where they live.

Rocca stressed that some governments in the region and other parts of the world, such as that of Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil, “they minimized the possible consequences” in the first moments of the pandemic and “they have paid a high price for not listening to the scientific community.”

The IFRC President also spoke about social tensions They are beginning to emerge due to the loss of jobs and other social consequences of the pandemic, and stressed that the first incidents “are just a sample of what can happen when people are desperate.”

“Now it is up to governments to be able to face the consequences that the most vulnerable communities“And in that sense,” serving them with social measures can avoid an increase in tensions, “he added.

With information from .