Cultural personalities, including Catherine Deneuve and Omar Sy, request the extension of the rights of intermittent workers in the spectacle for one year beyond the months when activity has been impossible, faced with the health crisis, in a published forum Thursday by Le Monde.

“Mr. President of the Republic, during his press conference on April 19, the Prime Minister (Edouard Philippe), enumerating all the sectors of activity, forgot the cultural sector. How many people living in France did he forgotten with us? “say in this text these artists from the cinema, but also from the theater or music.

In this collective are notably the actors Jean Dujardin, Isabelle Adjani, Mathieu Amalric, Karin Viard, Juliette Binoche, Marion Cotillard and Anaïs Demoustier, the filmmakers Jacques Audiard, Christophe Honoré and Rebecca Zlotowski, the theater directors Stanislas Nordey and Joël Pommerat or the singers Clara Luciani, Benjamin Biolay and Patrick Bruel.

“For six weeks, the Minister of Culture (Franck Riester) has said absolutely nothing,” they continue. “As a result, we live in speculation: how will intermittent workers be able to continue to buy food after the three-month extension that has been decided? No one knows when theaters, concert halls, major museums, cinemas will reopen (January 2021?), or when filming or rehearsals resume (July? October? December?) “.

“Extend the rights of intermittent workers by one year”

“So demand that the Ministry of Culture start from the most catastrophic date and put in place a rescue system which plans to go until that date and from which people and structures will withdraw as they could resume their activity, “ask these cultural figures.

For them, “the Ministry of Culture must obtain from the Ministry of Labor to extend the rights of intermittent workers for a year beyond the months when all activity has been impossible, as requested in the petitions’ Black year ‘and’ Culture in danger'”.

“The Ministry of Labor must take emergency measures for all workers on short contracts who will not be offered any of the jobs that our industries generate in normal times,” they add.

Addressed to President Emmanuel Macron, the “Culture in danger” petition, one of those circulating for several days, gathered nearly 50,000 signers Thursday morning. The “Black Year 2020” petition brings together some 180,000 signatures.