The death of striker Dener in the early hours of April 19, 1994 left a Mitsubishi Eclipse with a “DNR 0010” plaque in the hearts of Brazil and with the front destroyed. On the 26th anniversary of the tragic accident that victimized the former Portuguesa, Grêmio and Vasco, one of the ex-athlete’s sons reinforced his dream of renovating the car to show off to fans.

– We found the car where he died and I want to try “Lata Velha” (picture from the “Caldeirão do Huck” program, from “Globo”). I spoke to the people at Projac (Rede Globo studios), but without success. Perhaps it will escape the project. As I have a clothing brand, I intend to make a store and put it in the store. I want to put it for the fans, something like that.

To fulfill his desire to update his father’s white Mitsubishi Eclipse, Matheus will first need to get the car in Rio de Janeiro, where Vasco’s former football vice-president, José Luis Moreira had the responsibility to maintain the vehicle even after so many years.

After the “Spectacular Sport” revealed that the vehicle in which the young man died, at the age of 23, was kept in a warehouse next to São Januário, the family decided to take action. José Luis Moreira kept the car at the request of Roberto Dinamite. And the former manager has already shown himself open to delivering the car to the athlete’s family.

In addition to the sadness among the athlete’s family and friends, many fans still remember Dener’s skill and speed to this day. With these explanations, Matheus tries to create an image of his father. According to him, there are not many memories of his father, who died when he was four months old.

Dener left three children: Denis Henrique, Felipe Augusto and Dener Matheus. Below, one of the star’s grandchildren (Photo: Personal Archive)

– The memories I have of my father are the ones I have from “Youtube”. My older brother, Denis, has a very vague memory. But, nothing more than that. We were very young and we only know what people count, the videos on the internet, the birthday VCR where he was. He passed and played.

In addition to his partner, Dener left three children: Denis Henrique, Felipe Augusto and Dener Matheus. For the youngest son, a video on “Youtube” where the father appears interacting on a program was enough to be his first contact with Dener’s voice. At the age of 21 at the time, the striking scene brought tears to him, but it was important for him to create a father image.

– The first time I saw my father’s voice was on “Youtube”. It was in a video in an interview that he was going to sell pururuca at the lighthouse. He spoke and it was something that marked me a lot. I had no idea what it was like, they said my dad was playful, fun, but, I had no idea of ​​the voice. When I first heard it, I got impatient and cried a little – he remembered, who finished:

– I try to imagine how it would have been, how it would be done when someone tells me a story. It’s difficult. But, with all this base of his voice and the things people say to me, I started to imagine the games. My imagination went further. It was very exciting and remarkable that day.

Dener shone for Vasco and won the 1994 Guanabara Cup (Reproduction / Jornal dos Sports)

The young striker, who was returning from São Paulo to Rio de Janeiro, was the victim of a serious car accident at the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon, in Rio, at the age of 23. He was loaned by Portuguesa to Vasco. However, even at an early age, Dener left a seed in Brazilian fields.

