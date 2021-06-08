Demystify ETFs with Passive Management

Comment that Lyxor has a track record of over 18 years, having launched its first ETF in 2001. Since then they have been characterized by product innovation supported by a solid corporate structure. Among some of its most popular products are REITs (with more than 8 years of experience), Emerging Markets (both equities and fixed income) and ESG Leaders (with more than 11 years of experience).

On the other hand, WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June 2006 and is a leading global ETP sponsor. It offers products that cover national, international and global stocks, commodities, fixed income, leveraged and inverse, currencies and alternative strategies. Pioneer in the concept of fundamentally weighted ETFs and active ETFs. It is the only publicly traded ETF manager.

In general, investors and the market have evolved and behind this evolution is financial education, which has given participants more information and access to it. Although active management is one that should tend to detach from the benchmark indices and generate an alpha that justifies charging higher commissions, many times this is not the case, and in a certain way it has led to ETFs having a greater depth, both due to its flexibility, buying / selling agility as well as its low commissions, generating a revolution in the industry.

According to experts, mutual fund managers were very reluctant to recognize the usefulness of ETFs a few years ago. However, its simplicity and flexibility, as well as its low cost, have meant that we are seeing a greater number of managers who use these instruments as they confirm. Pedro Coelho, head of ETFs for Iberia and Latam at Lyxor Asset Management, and Adriá Beso, head of WisdomTree for Spain. “They have become an additional tool within the range of possibilities available to managers”, and they also point out that “they can be combined with other assets to achieve adequate diversification and rapid exposure to a certain asset or region.”

Despite the above, they comment that perhaps where its use has lagged the most is in the fixed income universe, where there are still skeptical managers but who are gradually gaining prominence.

According to Pedro, although ETFs have always been highly oriented to replicate equity indices, the increase in fixed income ETFs is very noticeable. 2020 has been a very important year to consolidate this use of ETFs, functioning as a safe haven especially for short-term fixed income index and money market ETFs. They were used by all types of clients, including mutual fund managers, having proven that it is a “resilient instrument” that provides liquidity not only to the investor but also to the market by being able to trade off the stock market. “In Europe, fund managers are the most important users of ETFs, while in the US they are discretionary portfolio managers, private banks and agents,” say the experts. Fixed income ETFs already represent almost 30% of the total market in Europe, with a market share of 13% (we consider assets in ETFs, passively managed funds and actively managed funds).

Allocation to fixed income ETFs continues to lag behind equity ETFs. However, Adriá considers that the last 2-3 years have been the turning point for fixed income ETFs, proving that they are efficient and liquid instruments in times of stress, and with this growth has been exponentially strengthened .

Flows in 2020 exceeded 37,000 million euros of inflows, reaching 300,000 million assets invested in ETFs. In addition, he agrees that “many managers have started to use fixed income ETFs more than in a tactical way, to build the asset allocation in a multi-asset portfolio in a strategic way.”

And so far in 2021, flows in ETFs are 63 trillion euros, of which 32.2% were directed to equities, 52% to ESG, 14% to Smart beta, 3% to commodities , while fixed income showed repayments of 1.5 trillion euros.

Regarding ESG, it should be noted that 23 billion euros went to equities (70.1% of flows), while fixed income 9.8 billion euros.

In terms of equities, 17.9 trillion euros out of a total of 20.3 trillion went to global equities, 2.3 trillion to Asia Pacific, 965.9 trillion to Europe, while America recorded outflows of 835.5 trillion of euros.

Thematic ETFs and ESG are in vogue, and they are here to stay

Thematic investment has been in the market for many years, but in recent years it has gained relevance. It is easier for investors to consider it a long-term investment, since these themes take time to mature and it is also much easier for managers to explain their product. “In the fourth quarter of last year, 40% of flows to ETFs in Europe were for ETFs that follow ESG criteria, and so far in 2021 57% of flows to European ETFs have been ETFs with environmental criteria, social and governance ”, Adriá points out.

In addition, the representative of WisdomTree continues in his presentation saying that many investors are already changing their traditional indices to ESG indices, and it will be a trend that will continue, “and although some people see ESG investing as a theme, we believe that In a few years, what will last will be the investment with the ESG seal ”.

But “the environmental part is also where we have seen more flows and interest,” says Adriá. In addition, he considers that it will be the part with the most interest and potential in the coming years, focusing on the “S” of ESG funds and where, at the moment, there is little offer, both in ETFs and in mutual funds.

For his part, the Lyxor representative says that themes can occupy a very important place in client portfolios, becoming the core part of them, since they are much more targeted strategies for certain topics, purposes and objectives, making it easier to explain portfolio returns.

Regarding ESG investment, Pedro believes that there are some clients who are concerned about the tracking error of their portfolios and others who want to include impact strategies in their portfolios, investing in ESG issues that are easy to measure and not “esoteric”. For this, there are ways to measure the impact such as the use of the resources obtained from the green bonds, measure the temperature within the climate change ETFs and in general give tools so that the clients can use them.

The selectors intervene. . .

When asking the selectors present at the event if the use and vision of ETFs has changed, some answers such as that of Juan Hernando, Head of Fund Selection at Morabanc was that, although before “using ETFs was like a stigma” because they did not want to use passive management as an additional tool in portfolio management, that has been abandoned. Initially those ETFs related to the most common indices were used, but it has been expanding more and more. In your specific case, consider that between 25-30% of your fund of funds portfolios are via ETFs. However, when compared to the proportion used in the United States, there is still plenty of room to increase.

In this sense, Guillermo Santos, partner of iCapital, comments that the percentage varies depending on the market moment or trend, and the type of area, country or sector. If it is a market or asset with little access, possibly the weight of the ETFs will be greater, just as it will depend if there is an upward, lateral or downward trend, it will be then when the weight that ETFs play in the portfolios will increase or decrease. Therefore, he considers that it is very difficult to say the weight they represent in the portfolios, because there are a series of variables and / or parameters that will determine their weight.

Instead, for InbestMe the commitment to passive management, ETFs or indexed management is total and Jordi Mercader believes that “it is entirely possible to make portfolios totally based on these instruments”.

And like Jordi, other selectors present in the debate emphasized the issue of fixed income ETFs with the ESG seal, where it seems that the appetite is significant and where the feeling is of a lack of greater supply. Although the ETF managers present at the event said that there have been many launches and that it is still in the pipeline.

A) Yes, Miguel Uceda, investment director at Welzia Management, raises the fact of the difficulty that some fund selectors face in finding ETFs with sufficient volume and fixed income liquidity, a specific case was an American HY ETF but with ESG criteria, and sometimes they have to bet on products possibly of lower volume but that has the ESG seal compared to others with higher volumes but that do not have the ESG seal and being that in both the risk of default of the underlying assets is the same. In this sense, Lyxor comments regarding ESG ETFs, that the bonds included in these indices have a lower risk profile (avoiding the energy sector), although also with smaller sizes, but equally diversified.

On the other hand, some fund managers of funds such as Sergio Ríos, from Imantia, explain some liquidity difficulties in some instruments, especially in fixed income or thematic indices, and urges managers to anticipate these needs. Even so, Pedro considers that ETFs offer greater liquidity than other assets, although we must continue working because the green bond market is still incipient and will evolve.

Regarding themes, another question that arises and brings to the fore Francisco Julve, director of fund selection at A&G Banca Privada, is that, in principle, ETFs in general are “tied to an index to which they have to replicate”, being traditionally considered as passive management investment instruments and more core replicating the underlying indices, while now it is said that there are thematic ETFs that are actively managed. However, as Adriá comments, ETFs are an investment vehicle and although most of them are “indexed management” nevertheless, in the US and especially in thematic investment, it works as a new type of instrument, but with Active management from behind, just like a traditional active manager, but with the ETF shell and with the characteristics of flexibility, low cost and listing on the market. This has started with the thematic part, with a good quantitative workload behind and qualitative expertise.