Confinement measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic are difficult to bear for some of the Americans who demonstrated this week against the restrictions and in support of Donald Trump, eager to revive the country’s economy.

Several dozen opponents of the quarantine measures gathered Thursday in front of the Richmond Capitol, seat of the Virginia state government.

They were protesting against the extension until May 8 of a health emergency decree that closed many businesses and prohibited the meetings of more than 10 people in order to stop the epidemic of the new coronavirus.

The day before, about 3,000 people marched in a car in Lansing, the state capital of Michigan, in defiance of the confinement decree issued by Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The initiative, organized by a coalition of conservative groups called “Michigan Residents Against Excessive Quarantine,” caused a traffic jam in the city center.

Hundreds of people gathered outside the government building, displaying “End to Confinement”, “We Want to Work” or “Live Free or Die” signs.

Groups carrying automatic weapons and bulletproof vests mingled with families who came to protest against the measures implemented until April 30.

They criticized in particular the closing of businesses considered “non-essential”, which plunged the owners and employees of these stores in the crisis.

Others compared Whitmer to Adolf Hitler. Two complaints were filed with the courts for violation of the Constitution.

“We can get mad,” the Democratic governor said on CNN on Thursday. “If they feel good attacking me, that’s fine,” he said, addressing the protesters.

He said he understands those people who “go a little crazy about staying home” and who worry “about their work or how to pay the bills.”

“The unfortunate thing is that being outside is more likely to spread COVID-19,” which left 1,900 dead in this industrial state, one of the highest casualty balances in the country, he said.

Most Michigan residents believe, however, that Whitmer is managing the crisis well.

Other protests to end confinement have taken place in recent days in South Carolina, Kentucky and Ohio.

Similar initiatives have been called for Saturday in Concord, New Hampshire and Austin, Texas.