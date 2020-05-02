With United States flags, banners and in some cases with caps from President Donald Trump’s campaign, thousands of people protested this Friday in various cities in California to demand that the confinement orders in force for six weeks be lifted.

Such demonstrations were held in 11 cities in the country’s most populous state, including the capital Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego.

Social distancing was not the norm and few wore masks.

“Open California, open California!” Shouted hundreds of protesters near the Huntington Beach beaches, closed by order of Governor Gavin Newsom after the very hot weekend was overcrowded.

The beaches of Los Angeles and San Diego counties have been closed to the public for weeks, unlike neighboring Orange, which encompasses Huntington and Newport Beach, which were open, attracting tens of thousands of people.

“All jobs are essential”, “Freedom is essential”, was read on some of the banners at the demonstration in this city about 55 km from Los Angeles, where about 700 people went and was guarded by the mounted police.

The closure of the beach was “the drop that filled the glass. It was unnecessary,” said protester Monica Beilhard. “We are also saying enough is enough, we have a right to work … and it is time for the governor to allow the healthy to get back to business.”

These kinds of protests have been taking place for days in various parts of the United States, where more than 64,000 people have been killed by COVID-19. They are generally led by groups akin to President Trump, who is seeking reelection and has been eager to revive the economy.

– “We are Americans, we are free” –

“What do we want ?!”, a protester asked for a megaphone at the demonstration in Los Angeles, which was held in front of the city hall and gathered hundreds of others. “Freedom!” Replied the crowd. “When do we want it?” … “Now!”

One banner read “Viruses don’t suppress the Constitution,” and another banner showed Newsom’s face dotted with what looked like blood and the message, “California psychotic.”

“We are Americans, we are free,” Ali Taylor told .. “We want our beaches and parks open, we want to live our lives freely, and he (Newsom) is confining us to our homes.”

“Other states are opening. Gavin Newsom has to follow this line,” said Devin Burke.

In Sacramento, police arrested about two dozen people who refused to leave the Capitol steps, local press reported.

In New York and Chicago they also protested this Friday, a day after in Lansing (Michigan, northeast), armed protesters, some with assault rifles, entered the legislature building to demand the lifting of the confinement.

California Governor Newsom told a news conference Friday that he understood the “frustration and concern” behind the protests and announced that in “days” he will make announcements regarding the mitigation measures.

“Take care of yourself, cover your face, respect physical distance. You do not want to contract this disease,” which “does not distinguish if you are a protester, or if you are a Democrat or a Republican.”

California recorded 91 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total deaths to 2,073, out of nearly 50,500 positive cases.

