At least seven injured in Louisville, Kentucky, after protests demanding the prosecution of police officers allegedly involved in the death of a woman

At least seven people suffered gunshot wounds Thursday night during protests in the city of Louisville, in the state of Kentucky (USA), which demanded the prosecution of police officers allegedly involved in the death of a black woman in his apartment, local media reported.

The protests against the police abuse in Louisville occurred in the heat of the third night of riots in Minneapolis and in the neighbor Saint Paul (Minnesota), where George Floyd He died last Monday after being violently subdued by police.

In Louisville, hundreds of people took to the streets demanding the prosecution of the agents involved in the March event past when Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old medical technician, received eight shots by three policemen who came to his apartment with a search warrant without notice.

Taylor’s partner, Kenneth walkerHe said he shot the officers, who were dressed in civilian clothes, when they broke into the apartment because he did not know they were police. The agents they responded by opening fire and causing the death of the woman, who perished in the hallway of the house.

According to the newspaper The Courier-Journal, of LouisvilleAt least one of the people injured in the clashes last night is in serious condition. The Police department The city assured that its agents did not fire on the protesters.

The councilor Keisha Dorsey, who saw the protesters begin to gather in the center of the town, said that what happened “is a revolt against a system in which people feel oppressed.”

“What I see is people trying to do what they can to express their pain and his frustration“He stressed.

According to the newspaper, what started as a peaceful demonstration of some 500 or 600 people, who chanted Tayor’s name and demanded the prosecution of the agents, became a tense situation at dusk.

Riot police confronted protesters with tear gas and paint pellets.

Hours after dozens of vehicles and buildings showed the damage caused by protesters that, at a certain height, a police detainee transport van almost overturned.

“It is understandable that the emotions are very intense,” said the Louisville Mayor George Fisher in a Twitter message shortly after midnight.

In a press conference this Friday, Fisher explained the absence of criminal charges against the agents, since, he explained, “due process is underway.”

“We should all agree on the facts as best we can,” he added.

Scenes similar to those lived last night in Minneapolis and Louisville they reproduced in Denver (Colorado), where protesters took to the streets to protest the death of George Floyd, in a concentration that led to riots, where witnesses heard gunshots near the State Capitol, without victims being reported.

According to local media, the police used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse protesters.

With information from .