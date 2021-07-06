Demonstrates the benefits of vitamin D in the prevention of colorectal cancer

07/06/2021 at 6:30 PM CEST

A group of Spanish researchers have revealed the benefits of the vitamin D when it comes to preventing Colorectal cancer.

Specifically, it is demonstrated, for the first time, a reverse association between dietary vitamin D intake and risk of developing colorectal cancer over time.

It may interest you: Colon Cancer: what is screening, how to do it and recipes to prevent

This is indicated by the Biomedical Research Institute of Malaga, in collaboration with the research group of the Rovira y Virgili University and the San Joan de Reus University Hospital.

A great milestone

These new advances appear framed within the study PREVENTION with DIeta MEDiterránea (PREDIMED).

A nutritional clinical trial for the primary prevention of cardiovascular diseases taking as a pattern the benefits of the Mediterranean diet.

To carry it out, more than 7,000 participants, men and women, between 50 and 80 years old without colorectal cancer at the beginning of the aforementioned study.

During a period of mean follow-up of six years the relationship between vitamin D intake and cancer risk was evaluated.

The results concluded that a higher intake of this type of vitamin was significantly associated with a lower risk of developing colorectal cancer.

In addition, it should be noted that these people had a high probability of developing some cardiovascular disease.

Vitamin D yes, but with caution

Despite this, the researchers emphasize that a exhaustive control on vitamin D intake.

They point out, above all, that an excess in the form of supplements it can also have negative effects on the body.

It may interest you: Can a lack of vitamin D aggravate Covid-19?

Therefore, they emphasize that, although this study is a milestone Importantly, the intake of vitamin D should be considered with caution.

«More studies are needed to evaluate the optimal intake of vitamin D for the prevention of colorectal cancer “, say the experts.

Colon cancer: the second most diagnosed among women and men

Colorectal cancer is cancer that originates in the colon or rectum. The colon and rectum make up the final part of the digestive tract.

The colon connects the small intestine with the rectum. Depending on its anatomical location and the place where it originates, it is called colon or rectal cancer.

It is usually called colorectal, since both pathologies share common characteristics.

Colorectal cancer predominates in older people. The middle Ages presentation is 70 years and it affects men and women almost equally.

Is he second most common tumor in men after prostate cancer and the second in women after breast cancer.

Colorectal cancer is the second cause of death for cancer, second only to lung cancer.

Having said all this, the greater reduction in the incidence and mortality of colorectal cancer is due to an improvement in the screening methods.

Is colorectal cancer hereditary?

In 5% of colon cancers, a gene series, whose alteration gives rise to syndromes that predispose to the appearance of colorectal cancer.

The two most important are:

Familial colonic polyposis: it accounts for only 1% of all colorectal cancers and is characterized by the appearance, in adolescence, of multiple adenomatous polyps in the colon and rectum. It is produced by the alteration of a gene called APC. Hereditary non-polyposis colorectal cancer: it accounts for approximately 3% to 5% of all colon and rectal tumors. It is caused by the mutation or alteration of one of the multiple genes responsible for repairing errors in them.

However, there are different Causes that can be avoided. Such as avoiding the tobacco, the alcohol, the subsistence allowance high in fat and low in fruits and vegetables or the sedentary lifestyle.

Symptoms of colorectal cancer

The symptom of colon cancer, related to the primary location, the most frequent are the following:

Blood / mucus in stool Change in stool rhythm (constipation, diarrhea or alternating rhythm) Narrower stools Tenesmus Abdominal and / or pelvic pain

These symptoms are not exclusive to colorectal cancer, because they can appear in other benign or malignant diseases. However, you must consult with your doctor.