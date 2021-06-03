Demonic: Director of Sector 9 and Chappie releases trailer for his new and terrifying film

After conquering the specialized critics with his 2009 film, Sector 9 – 90%, Neill Blomkamp premiered Elysium – 67%, in 2013, which obtained a divided response from specialists and Chappie – 33%, in 2015, which was received with mostly negative comments from experts. However, this 2021, the filmmaker is preparing for the premiere of his new film, Demonic, which will undoubtedly mark a change in your career.

It may interest you: Neill Blomkamp Announces Sector 9 Sequel In Development Now

In this way, after dedicating himself for some time to science fiction, now the South African scriptwriter and filmmaker, with Canadian nationality, will explore supernatural terror in his new film, of which he has just released the first and chilling trailer that, surely, he will call the attention of his followers and fans of the genre (via Collider).

Demonic It is a film written and directed by Blomkamp himself and although the new material released does not say much about the plot, the quick cuts of the chilling images live up to the title of it. Here we present this first trailer and the official synopsis of the film:

A young woman unleashes terrifying demons when supernatural forces are revealed in the wake of a decades-long gap between mother and daughter.

Starring Canadian actress Carly pope (Elysium, Arrow – 100%), Demonic follows a woman who seems to enter a world of virtual reality. Quick shots show flashes of cuts appearing on one arm, what appears to be a demon in a closet, and lots of fire.

The film has been described by the same filmmaker as a combination of horror and science fiction and part of the idea of ​​a young woman who unleashes terrifying demons on her mother after it is discovered that their decades-long conflicts involve supernatural forces.

We recommend you: Best and worst representations of white saviors in 21st century cinema

In addition to Pope, Blomkamp’s new film stars Chris William Martin (The Mentalist), Michael Rogers (Beyond the Black Rainbow – 50%) and Nathalie Boltt (24 Hours to Live – 42%). Demonic marks the director’s return after six long years after Chappie.

Although not all of his films have received the same attention or praise, Blomkamp’s work on Sector 9 it was widely applauded and earned it two Oscar nominations in the categories of Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture. Now with Demonic, the director hopes to surprise again by exploring a new genre that he will mix with his well-known science fiction.

The filmmaker made the film during the pandemic, in Canada, and it will be an interesting bet that will put the finishing touch to the horror premieres that will be in the summer: A Quiet Place Part II – 85% and The Conjuring 3: The Devil Me forced to do it – 85%. Demonic It will hit theaters and digital shopping services on August 20.

Don’t leave without reading: Movies that do represent the culture of Africa