Demonic: Director of Sector 9 and Chappie launches trailer for his new and terrifying film

After conquering the specialized critics with his 2009 film, Sector 9 – 90%, Neill Blomkamp premiered Elysium – 67%, in 2013, which obtained a divided response from specialists and Chappie – 33%, in 2015, which was received with mostly negative comments from experts. However, this 2021, the filmmaker is preparing for the premiere of his new film, Demonic, which will undoubtedly mark a change in your career.

In this way, after dedicating himself for some time to science fiction, now the South African scriptwriter and filmmaker, with Canadian nationality, will explore supernatural terror in his new film, of which he has just released the first and chilling trailer that, surely, he will call the attention of his followers and fans of the genre (via Collider).

Demonic It is a film written and directed by Blomkamp himself and although the new material released does not say much about the plot, the quick cuts of the chilling images live up to the title of it. Here we present this first advance: