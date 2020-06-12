Although it may not seem like it due to the absence of the fair, we are at E3 time! Not of the fair itself, which is on standby until at least next year, but if in regards to the dates and the enormous amount of announcements that we are going to see these days thanks to all the other events that are going to be held during the summer as alternatives to the Los Angeles fair. This week three quite strong events have come together: the one on the one hand Sony with the presentation of its Playstation 5, the other the IGN Summer of Gaming and to end the week on the right foot the Guerrilla Collective. Come on, the news will not be missing! In fact, the IGN digital event started yesterday and left us with surprises such as the return of Alex Kidd or Demon Turf that we came to talk about today.

Hell be prepared because Beebz is going to get hold of him in Demon Turf

With this peculiar style that mixes a three-dimensional platform that seems out of the Nintendo 64 era with some two-dimensional sprites, Demon Turf is presented, a game in which we will help Beebz to take control of each of the different territories in the that hell is divided with the aim of ending the reign of the boss of the place. As Beebz frees the different territories, it will be necessary to revisit them to see them changed and to be able to carry out other types of activities and side missions, all seasoned with a hooligan humor that can be seen in the trailer.

But of course before going out there liberating territories from hell to put them under our mandate, it’s time to defeat the owners of those territories and here one of the peculiarities of Demon Turf that has to do with difficulty comes into action. Unlike in most games here the checkpoints or save points are not predefined and we will be the ones who choose where to put a save point if we want to put it. In this way we can play it safe when dealing with the most complicated parts and the boss fights or try to play a game of flip where we never die. Difficulty adjustable to all kinds of players, something that is undoubtedly appreciated coming the game from the creator of Slime-San that when coming from the school of demanding platforms such as Super Meat Boy, sometimes a series of concessions were missing from players less experienced.

At the moment Demon Turf does not have a defined date for its publication, but the intention is that we will see it at the end of the year or in the beginning of 2021 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Steam and Epic Game Store.

