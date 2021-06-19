Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train Now Breaks Record As Best-selling DVD In Japan

It is true that animated cinema has a fundamental place in the entertainment industry, and it is important to recognize that animation is not always going to be strictly a children’s product. Over the years, different types of animated films have captured the attention of audiences and critics, and despite the fact that for years Disney has dominated by the amount of sales, distribution or by generating productions continuously, other franchises have arrived. to face it.

A few years ago, Studio Ghibli began to raise the public’s attention with its stories so different from what the West was already used to, from its plot, narrative and design. With hits like My Neighbor Totoro – 93%, Spirited Away – 97% o The Incredible Moving Castle – 87%, people had the opportunity to try new things. It is important to recognize that a couple of years ago, anime seemed to have a specific audience.

The Japanese animated cinema had captured the attention, but it did not obtain great income because it had a fairly defined and, in some way, small audience. However, with the passage of time, its reception began to open in an important way. One of the elements that somehow affect the impact that is generated is whether or not it has any relationship with their stories on television, if it is the case of a televised franchise such as Dragon Ball Z or Pokémon.

These two franchises have had a notable impact on their audience, but the tapes do not generate any direct change in the plot of the series. With the arrival of Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train – 100%, the path has been different; Also from a television series, this film does mark important moments between its two seasons, especially since events are in the middle of what happens in both.

This film broke several records at the international box office even with its reruns, but now that its physical version has been released in Japan, everything seems to indicate that it will continue to give a lot to talk about with its sales. According to the report shared in Comic Book, Demon Slayer managed to sell 268,000 copies on Blue-Ray and 218,000 on regular DVD just on the first day of sale in Japan; and it is already the best-selling physical film in the country so far.

In Western countries, the tape is expected to arrive on DVD, Blu-Ray and perhaps on digital platforms on June 22, and it would not be surprising if it continues to generate significant income. It must be recognized that today it is possible that the sale of films in their physical format no longer has the same impact as before due to the arrival of streaming services, therefore, the fact that this production is generating so many sales shows that audiences want to keep the tape close for a long time.

Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train came to theaters under the direction of Haruo Sotozaki, respecting the essence of the characters and their fantastic context, as well as the respect it shows for the science fiction genre. Beyond having become a project for fans, other audiences have also shown interest in it, which will undoubtedly bring new fans to the television series.