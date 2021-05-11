Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train is already the highest grossing film of 2020

Tanjiro Kamado does all sorts of things that seemed impossible in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, many of which have yet to be seen by anime fans because they have not yet been adapted for the screen. That said, his movie Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train – 100% I follow in the footsteps of the hero; He has done all kinds of things that seemed impossible in the real world.

One of the great truths of the film industry is that it is Hollywood that makes the highest grossing films worldwide. What we see every year is the various studios fighting to see who takes the crown on that occasion. In recent times Marvel has been reigning. Then the Coronavirus arrived and changed everything. Marvel hasn’t released a movie since the summer of 2019. That gave it a chance to sweep the movie starring Tanjiro in America. That is not removed is all a managed to make people go to see a movie in these times of Covid-19. It should not be forgotten that in Japan it has also been an unprecedented success.

We now know that the film has been a worldwide success. As revealed by The Numbers, the site specialized in accounting for box office earnings, this film is officially the highest grossing film of 2020 globally. He managed to raise USD $ 474.6 million worldwide. Of those, USD $ 39.6 million were obtained at the United States box office. The important thing about this is that in the world of modern cinema, no film that had not been produced in Hollywood would have succeeded. It is believed that one of the factors that allowed him to work this miracle was the pandemic.

For anyone familiar with the highest grossing movies in history, these numbers may seem laughable. Avengers: Endgame – 95% managed to raise USD $ 2,797,501,328. The Japanese film falls short by comparison, but it must be reiterated that this is also due to the pandemic. Cinemas have not been able to recover from the damage caused by their temporary closures. Not all people dare to lock themselves in a room with a bunch of strangers who might be infected to watch a movie. It is understandable. It is very likely that the highest grossing film of this year will not reach the figures of the last Avengers movie either. We live in a new age in which studios are aware that they cannot aspire to generate the same profits as in the world without a virus.

On the other hand, it must be said that in addition to being a great achievement for foreign cinema, it is also a great achievement for anime, in general. What it has managed to raise makes it the highest grossing Japanese animation film in the world. To achieve this he had to defeat Spirited Away – 97% already Your Name – 98%. This was a piece of cake for the tape. Defeat Mortal Kombat – 74% and Godzilla vs. Kong – 85% is something that would not have been predicted, but it happened. The reality is that this is going to considerably increase the chances that Hollywood wants to make a remake of the anime and / or this particular film.

Speaking of the movie, this one has something that sets it apart from other movies based on famous anime, manga and light novel franchises. In general, when making a movie of Naruto, Dragon ball or One piece, what you do is create a filler tape; in other words, something that is not based on the original manga and that is not related to the main plot of the story. That is not the case with Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train. The film is based on a narrative arc from the manga. In that sense you have to be up to date with anime and manga to understand it. That makes its success even more surprising.

