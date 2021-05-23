Demon Slayer: The Infinite Train breaks a new box office record – Tomatazos

Demon Slayer: The Infinite Train – 100% continues to literally sweep the box office around the world since its arrival in theaters. The Japanese film has not only attracted attention for being a production that has to do with popular anime and manga, but it is managing to break records mainly because it does the opposite of other films about animated series: this is a direct sequel to the arc end of the first season, and not an account of what has happened in all the episodes which is what has happened on many occasions when the studios take the anime series to the movies.

Do not miss it: Subscribe here to Disney Plus

This tape is a monster in gross in Japan, its country of origin, where we know that it has raised US $ 365 million of the US $ 438 million that it has so far in its global box office according to data from Box Office Mojo. It was in that territory that it began to achieve great results until it became the highest grossing film, after surpassing Spirited Away – 97%, Hayao Miyazaki’s film that had been in the first place for 19 years. Now, it is close to achieving what seems impossible in the US market thanks to the good reception it has received from the public.

So far, Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train – 100% has raised approximately US $ 43 million and with that it has positioned itself as the second highest grossing anime film in the United States (via Comic Book). It will not be easy to get to first place, since to do so it must surpass Pokémon: The Movie – 14%, a title that was released in 1999 and maintains the crown. No other has been as close as the newcomer, but it will be interesting to see what happens along the way because it has a long way to go.

Pokémon: The Movie It is the anime film that has raised the most money in the United States thanks to the US $ 85 million it obtained from the sale of tickets during the time it was in theaters. The public will surely remember it as the first film adventure starring Ash, Pikachu and his friends came across a powerful creature that receives the name of Mewtwo, which also turns out to be a Pokémon created by science, with the leader of Team Rocket involved. in the process.

We recommend you: Hayao Miyazaki sees Demon Slayer as Ghibli’s rival

The cinematic sequel to the anime Demon Slayer was born thanks to Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga and in the first season of the series adaptation we meet Tanjiro Kamado, a young man whose family is killed with the exception of his sister, who is now a demon. After finding himself in this situation, he sets out on a journey to seek his sister’s cure while fighting demon hunters to avoid being killed. At the same time, he seeks revenge for the loss that the death of his family represents.

The Demon Slayer Merit: The Infinity Train – 100% is much bigger than it looks. It is true that animated films rarely manage to be the most sought after by people who seek to be distracted in the cinema, unless it is a Disney title, so it is already an achievement that this film is doing so well. However, there is much more that is worth noting and that perhaps few have noticed about the barriers this film had to overcome to break records.

Demon slayer It is not as well known a product as, for example, Pokémon. Many people do not even know what it is about, and they are probably only just learning about anime thanks to the movie. In this sense, it is more of a niche anime than an incredibly popular production; if so, the collection could be much higher. In addition, the film received an R rating for its high doses of violence, and it must also be borne in mind that although more theaters are open, it is possible that few are operating at full capacity.

Continue reading: How shonen anime validates and perpetuates the myth of meritocracy