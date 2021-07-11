Demon Slayer studio Ufotable is indicted for tax evasion

In June 2020, the Japanese press announced that the Ufotable studio, best known for its work on the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and Fate franchises, was under investigation for corporate tax evasion. This Friday, July 9, the Tokyo Prosecutor’s Office issued a formal indictment against the study and its founder Hikaru Kondo for violating the Corporation Tax Law and the Consumption Tax Law, respectively, for a combined amount of ¥ 137 million yen (approximately $ 1.24 million).

In a press release, Ufotable acknowledged the accusation and offered an apology to fans. The company clarified that it had already made the correction of the tax returns entrusted and paid the corresponding debt.

“Recently, our company and our founder were indicted by the Tokyo Regional Tax Office for violating the Corporate Tax Law. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to fans and other stakeholders who support our work.

In addition, we file an amended tax return according to the guidance of the tax authorities and pay the full amount of the debt. We take this opportunity to reaffirm that Ufotable will continue to comply with laws and regulations, and we will strive to optimize proper management of our resources in order to create a sustainable production environment to carry out better quality work ”.

Ufotable.

Source: CinePremiere