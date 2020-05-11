It is always a bit sad news when a manga comes to an end, although it had already been announced a while ago that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba He was entering the final stages of his plot and it would end very soon. According to an announcement from Weekly Shonen Jump itself, the manga will finally publish its next chapter and close the story next week.

The official announcement came with the publication of chapter 204, which confirmed that chapter 205 to be published next week will be the last in the manga. As announced, the last chapter of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will come next May 18 and It will consist of 24 pages and will have a full-color center page to celebrate the end of the story.

The news accompanied the teaser at the end of the chapter, which showed a modern city and apparently with the history of Tanjiro transporting us to more modern times. It is still unclear how much time has passed in this latest epilogue to the story, or what exactly is happening in Tokyo, as it remains to be seen if the threat of demons has completely ended.

KIMETSU NO YAIBA IS ENDING ON CHAPTER 205 NEXT WEEK IN WSJ VOL. 24 ON MAY 18TH ?! AND THE LAST CHAPTER SETTING IS IN MODERN TIMES ?? OMG !!! The last chapter will be 24 pages with a center color page as well! pic.twitter.com/PQdFJMs0S7 – ☆ オ ー ド リ ー Audrey ☆ (@aitaikimochi) May 10, 2020

In any case, it seems that the end of Kimetsu no Yaiba It would not be an abrupt cancellation due to lack of popularity, since it is currently one of the most appreciated manga of the Japanese magazine, and some rumors suggest that the author Koyoharu Gotouge He has had to close the series due to the greeting of his parents, since his personal situation would prevent him from continuing to work in the manga.

This situation is yet to be confirmed by the author herself and the Shueisha but it is still a sad situation for fans of the manga. Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba PS4 game coming soon, we already showed you the trailer recently, so there is still something new to expect.

