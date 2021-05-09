‘Demon Slayer’ is the unexpected blockbuster that has surprised

In Japan, no one expected Haruo Sotozaki’s Demon Slayer – Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train to save the movie business. The anime movie that tells the story of a group of hunters on a risky mission he has astonished everyone.

Without being the best of its genre or an animated gem in the style of Studio Ghibli, what Demon Slayer does have, and in abundance, is fast-paced plot, action, and endearing characters. Even so, that still does not explain the phenomenon. What has made it a success?

Haruo Sotozaki’s film had achieved last year, what seemed impossible. In the midst of the pandemic, and in a Japan terrified by the possibility of contagion, it became the first theatrical release to be profitable. But shortly after it was clear that it was not just the volume of earnings, but of its sustained growth over time.

There were debates about whether theaters could survive streaming in a country where going to the movies is very common. In the end, the discussion centered on the wear and tear caused by the emergency. And although the country’s government did not require mandatory confinements, it did require “exemplary behavior” from its citizens. The request resulted in a voluntary closure of entertainment, restaurants and, of course, cinemas.

In the midst of the situation, the local film world took the worst of it. Especially with distribution and projection systems that depend on independent premises. So a partial reopening in September was a litmus test difficult to overcome. Haruo Sotozaki’s movie did.

‘Demon Slayer’, a hit wherever it goes

The film’s success at the box office began with its release in October 2020. There were no expectations around it and the publicity was poor, but in less than 10 days it reached $ 100 million. As if that was not enough, he caused a furor in his country and managed to overshadow Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. It was an unprecedented market reaction.

There are several elements that make Demon Slayer’s cinematic success surprising. Beyond having competed with major titles like Nolan’s, there is also the fact that it is actually a local product. And one aimed at a very specific audience. The feature film is the sequel to the 26-chapter story that make up the first season of the series of the same name.

In fact, it is not a plot designed to be easily understood by audiences unfamiliar with the story. In reality, the narrative lines are so directly linked to the original material, that any viewer requires certain knowledge to understand what happens.

However, the film manages to thrill and above all, to conquer the public of the countries in which it has now been released. The great surprise also lies in the way the story manages to surprise and excite. Even if the audience is not very clear about the core of the action.

A long tradition of stories

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a manga series by the mangaka Koyoharu Gotouge. His first appearance occurred on February 15, 2016 in Shūeisha Publishing’s Shūkan Shōnen Jump weekly magazine until May 2020. The complete series has been compiled in 23 volumes.

The inevitable anime adaptation produced by the Ufotable studio was released on April 6, 2019 with considerable success. The series ended on September 28 of the same year with good reviews for its adaptation.

The plot is set in the Japan of the Taisho era (1912–1926) and tells the story of the adolescent Tanjiro Kamado. This eldest son of a humble family discovers one day that all his relatives were killed by an oni, or demon, that feeds on humans.

The only survivor of the massacre is his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon during the tragedy. However, Nezuko protects her brother even from his new condition.

From there, the series shows the traditional way of the hero, with Tanjiro turned into an aspiring demon hunter. TO halfway between tragedy, adventure and drama, it is a story with enough human content to move.

In addition to her concern with finding a way for her sister to regain her human nature, the series delves into various characters of interest. But especially, it has the classic ingredient of all Japanese history. Camaraderie, honor, and various dimensions of symbolism.

A surprising phenomenon

Although the manga has a solid fan base and had moderate commercial success, the story leap came with the television adaptation. Its first season Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba hit Japanese television from April to September 2019. A few months later, it became popular on Netflix and HULU. From then on, it became a worldwide phenomenon.

The series is a confluence of good plot and technical decisions. The magnificent animation is considered a small piece of art, combining action scenes with a skillful economy of resources.

But beyond the visual, the true success of the series are its characters. Tanjiro, a survivor seeking to vindicate the good and evil within, has become a Japanese symbol. Especially when the country begins to recover from the ravages of the pandemic and seeks to join forces for economic recovery.

Also, the success of the film has become itself in a metaphor. That an animated film with a traditional Japanese theme is much more popular than a foreign production is significant. And many of the Japanese are convinced that the film is a tribute to the survivors of the pandemic. In the end, it is a celebration of traditional Japanese patience and effort for survival.

‘Demon Slayer’: an unexpected blockbuster

The Damon Slayer movie has grossed more than $ 417 million worldwide as of April 2021. The record allowed it to become the first Japanese feature film to reach $ 400 million. In the United States its success was also unexpected. It achieved No. 1 at the box office on Mortal Kombat and held it for a second week.

What is the success of a story with its own mythology and not exactly easy to understand? Actually, the question should focus on what makes it more attractive than the local cinema since the movements of the film industry after the pandemic that continue to be surprising. So much as to disconcert and continue to be considered study phenomena. In the case of Demon Slayer, in addition, it is a symbolic curiosity. A way of showing that, despite everything, the cinema that moves and amazes continues to prevail over more elaborate and perhaps expensive proposals.

