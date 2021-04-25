Demon-Forced Warren File: First Trailer

First trailer for ‘The Warren File: Forced By The Demon“Warren Files: Everything You Need To Know About His Horror Universe.”The Warren File: Forced By The Demon‘has a theatrical release date of June 4.

First trailer for ‘The Warren File: Forced By The Demon‘(Michael Chaves, 2021), third installment of the adventures of Ed and Lorraine Warren and eighth film in the horror universe that began the hitherto unattainable’Warren File: The Conjuring‘(James Wan, 2013).

With the very James wan as godfather of this great plan, everything seems ready for the franchise to evolve, or so it was pointed out in ‘Faith & Fear: The Conjuring Universe Behind The Scenes‘, a careful review of what has been published so far by Warner that gave us some clues about what we would see in this new title.

“I really wanted The Conjuring 3 to get away from all of the haunted house setup from the first two Conjuring movies,” notes Wan. “It should be on a completely different level, something we’ve never explored before in the world of Conjuring.”

“The Arne Cheyenne Johnson trial was a case of international renown,” he says. Vera farmiga. “It was the first time in the history of law in the United States that …”

“… that demonic possession was used as a motive to commit involuntary manslaughter,” he continues. Patrick Wilson. “A very different journey awaits you than you’ve had in other Conjuring movies.”

On November 24, 1981, in Connecticut, Arne cheyenne johnson murdered his landlord. What would have been a typical American judgment became quite a spectacle when he declared that the devil had forced him to do it. Months earlier, the Warrens had accompanied different parish priests during the exorcism of Johnson’s fiancée’s little brother. After weeks of fighting, the creature’s parents were able to get the Church and the Warrens to come to their aid and, it seems, half solved the problem. When Johnson later committed the inexplicable murder, investigators supported the theory that his little brother-in-law’s evil being had not disappeared, but had changed bodies.

