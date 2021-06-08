Demolition of Torre Asjufi will follow

MEXICO CITY.- After he had been detained since December due to a judicial process, the Secretariat of the Environment of Mexico City reported this Tuesday that the demolition of the building located at Boulevard Adolfo Ruiz Cortines 3042, San Jerónimo Aculco neighborhood, Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office, also known as Asjufi Tower.

The General Directorate of Impact Assessment and Environmental Regulation (DGEIRA) reported that the dismantling of building cOnbuilt in the Anzaldo Dam, once the Second District Court for Administrative Matters of the First Circuit denied the definitive suspension to stop the demolition works.

As a result of this decision, the demolition associated with the project called 3042 Peripheral Office Building will continue in the coming days, “he said in a statement.

Sedema added that the promoter Banca Mifel SA it obtained the suspension of the demolition works by means of an amparo. But with the intervention of the Second Collegiate Court in Administrative Matters of the First Circuit to an appeal for review filed by the DGEIRA, the suspension was revoked in its final format.

It should be remembered that on July 4, 2019, this Secretariat issued an opinion through which it was determined the demolition of said property and the imposition of fines in the amount of 61 million 441 thousand 843.33 pesos “, he indicated.

