Workers place the Henry Wyatt statue in a truck after removing it from the North Carolina Capitol in Raleigh on Saturday, June 20, 2020. (Ethan Hyman / The News & Observer via AP)

SAN FRANCISCO, California (AP) – Demolition of statues by protesters continued Saturday in different cities across the United States, with the demolition of statues in a San Francisco park of the composer of the American national anthem and the general who rose with victory in the country’s Civil War — which ended slavery.

In Seattle, a Saturday morning shooting in a protest area practically abandoned by police left one dead and one injured.

On the country’s East Coast, more statues honoring Confederate figures who tried to separate from the United States more than 150 years ago were demolished.

However, several statues were removed on the orders of the Democratic governor of North Carolina, who said he was trying to avoid violent or wounded confrontations due to the demolition of bulky and heavy monuments erected by groups defending the supremacy of the white race, which he claimed They are not appropriate for public places like the State Capitol Gardens.

The statues are falling amid anti-racism protests that began after the death of African-American George Floyd, who died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to his neck for several minutes. The incident has mobilized protesters worldwide to protest against police brutality and racism.

In San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park along the Pacific Ocean, protesters sprayed red paint and wrote « slave owner » on pedestals before knocking down the statues and dragging them down the lawn amid cheers and applause.

Among the downed statues was a bust of Ulysses Grant, who was President of the United States after being the general who ultimately defeated the southern Confederate army and ended the Civil War.

Protesters claimed that Grant had slaves. He was related to a family that had slaves, but that did not stop him from fighting for the end of slavery. Grant also supported the Republican platform of 1868, when he won the presidency, which was in favor of allowing black men to continue voting in the south of the country.

A statue of Francis Scott Key, who wrote the United States National Anthem and owned slaves, was also shot down in San Francisco Park.

Protesters demolished the statue of Spanish missionary Junípero Serra, an 18th-century Catholic priest who founded nine of the 21 Spanish missions in California and who is credited with bringing Catholicism to the western United States.

Serra forced the indigenous people to stay on those missions after converting them by force, under pain of brutal punishment. Its statues have been damaged for years in California by people who say Serra destroyed tribes and their cultures.

The police went to the park, but did not intervene. The crowd threw objects at police officers, but no injuries or arrests were reported, said Adam Lobsinger, a San Francisco police spokesman.

In Seattle, authorities were investigating the causes of shooting in the area known as CHOP (Capitol Hill Occupied Protest). The area, occupied by protesters, has been heavily criticized by President Donald Trump, who has threatened to use the armed forces to control the situation.

Associated Press journalists Lisa Baum in Seattle and Ashraf Khalil and Ashley Thomas in Washington contributed.