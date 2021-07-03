Demolition of remains of collapsed building announced in Miami

MIAMI.

A Fireman’s boss from Miami-Dade told the relatives of people missing between the debris of a residential building demolished what is planned demolish the rest of property on Sunday.

During the last days the fears That the damaged structure could collapse, what I would put in danger at gangs who work on site and would make it even more difficult to search from victims.

Deputy Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said in a morning report to relatives that the demolition of the building would take place “as soon as possible. First thing in the morning ”.

However, “there could be some setbacks,” he added.

In the next few hours a meeting will be held to finalize the details of the demolition, a dangerous operation because it requires experts to enter the building to place explosives.

Fears of a spontaneous collapse have made the search in sectors near that section difficult, and the movements detected on Thursday morning forced the search to be suspended for 15 hours.

Jadallah said that the remains of the demolished building will be removed immediately so that rescuers have access for the first time to the sector of the parking lot that is one of the search centers.

This could provide a clearer view of possible gaps in the rubble where there may be survivors.

There have been no rescues of people alive since the first hours after the collapse of June 24.

The imminence of Hurricane Elsa, which comes from the Caribbean, raises concerns that strong winds in South Florida late Sunday or early Monday will further destabilize the parts of the towers that are still standing.

Among the rubble of the landslide, four more bodies were recovered, including that of a 7-year-old girl, the daughter of a Miami firefighter, authorities in Surfside said, raising the number of confirmed deaths to 22.

But there was also some relief. A more in-depth inspection of the list of missing persons reduced the number from 145 to 126 after eliminating duplicate names and some residents who were reported missing but were found safe, authorities explained.

On the other hand, residents of a Miami-area skyscraper loaded their clothes and belongings into suitcases, laundry baskets and carts and left after the order that forced them to vacate the building when it was discovered that it was not safe after a review triggered by the lethal collapse of another residential property a few miles away.

An audit conducted after the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside determined that the 156-home Crestview Towers located in North Miami Beach, about 5 miles away, had been declared unsafe in its structure and electrical installation in January, the city said. it’s a statement.

On Friday afternoon, authorities cordoned off the area and went door-to-door warning residents that they had to abandon the structure erected 49 years ago.

It is the first building evacuated since municipal authorities in South Florida and across the state began reviewing other older skyscrapers after the Surfside incident, to ensure that major structural issues are not ignored.

jrr