Demolition of collapsed condo in Surfside will begin this 4-Jul

July 3, 2021

A senior Miami-Dade fire official told family members of people missing in the rubble of a collapsed condo building Saturday that demolition workers planned to tear down the rest of the building Sunday.

Concerns intensified over the past week that the damaged structure could collapse on its own, endangering crews below and complicating the search for victims.

Fire Deputy Fire Chief Raide Jadallah told family members during a morning briefing that the building would be torn down “as soon as possible. Tomorrow first thing.

But he warned that “there may be some setbacks.” A follow-up meeting will be held in the afternoon to finalize the details of the demolition, which could be a precarious operation as experts enter the building to drill through the structure and install explosives.

Concerns that the still-standing part could fall have narrowed the search in areas near that section, and the changes detected by monitors early Thursday caused a 15-hour suspension of the entire search until engineers determined it was safe. restart the site.

Jadallah indicated that the remains of the demolished building would be removed immediately afterwards with the intention of giving rescuers access for the first time to parts of the garage area that is the focus of the search. Such access could provide officials with a clearer picture of the voids that could exist in the rubble and possibly house survivors.

No one has been rescued since the first hours after the June 24 collapse. Hurricane Elsa’s approach from the Caribbean Sea also raises concerns that possible strong winds in South Florida by Sunday night or early Monday could further destabilize the standing portion of the towers.

