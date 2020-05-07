In the year of 1993, ‘Demolition Man’ was released, A science fiction film, which although it is not considered a cult feature film, does have a large number of followers, so Sylvester Stallone recently confirmed that he was already working on the sequel, so Wesley Snipes would star in his side ‘Demolition Man 2’.

Although the actor is already 70 years old, still feel strong enough to keep starring in action movies and return to the roles that made him famous in the past, such as Rambo, Rocky and soon John Spartan, in addition to working on the next installment of ‘The Expendables’.

‘Demolition Man’, takes place in the year of 2032, in which crime has been eradicated for a long time, so the policemen do not know how to deal with violent criminals, since they no longer exist, however, when they defrost a dangerous criminal from the past named Simon Phoenix and he escapes by accident, they will also have to unfreeze the policeman John Spartan, so that I captured it, since in another time, both were enemies.

According to portal sources, We Got This Covered, Stallone’s current plan is for Wesley Snipes to return in this second part to re-play the dangerous Simon Phoenix and although the plot has not yet been revealed, it is expected to be somewhat similar to that of the first installment.

Although at the end of ‘Demolition Man’, the Snipes character was frozen and later destroyed, sources explained that the plan is to bring him back through cloning, for which a new villain will emerge and he will be the one to clone Phoenix, so Spartan will have a more difficult mission this time.

This is how Wesley Snipes would star in ‘Demolition Man 2’ and since Stallone already has a few more years than the first part, surely the plot will elapse 30 years after the events we saw in that story.