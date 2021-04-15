Democrats will present project to expand Supreme Court

Democrats in the US Congress plan on Thursday to introduce a bill to expand the Supreme Court with four more justices, a proposal aimed at breaking conservative control in the court that promises to meet stiff resistance from Republicans.

Senator Ed Markey and Representatives Jerrold Nadler, Hank Johnson and Mondaire Jones scheduled a press conference for Thursday in which they will announce the presentation of the initiative in both houses of Congress.

The measure would expand the current number of justices on the Supreme Court from nine to 13, according to a copy of the Senate bill reviewed by Reuters.

President Joe Biden announced last Friday the formation of a bipartisan commission to study potential changes in the Supreme Court, including an expansion or putting limits on the terms of justices instead of lifetime as it is today.

The number of justices on the Supreme Court has stood at nine since 1869, but Congress has the power to change the number and did so several times prior to that date.

Imposing time limits would require a constitutional amendment, although some scholars have proposed ways to achieve it with statute.

Likewise, Republicans are opposed to the idea of ​​what is sometimes referred to as “court filler,” even though former Republican President Donald Trump had the opportunity to appoint three justices during his four years in the White House, which gave the court a conservative 6-3 majority.

On the other hand, Democrats accuse Republicans of “stealing” a Supreme Court seat in 2016 when the Senate, then dominated by Republicans, refused to consider the nomination of Democratic President Barack Obama in his final year in office for fill a vacancy left by the death of conservative Antonin Scalia.

In similar circumstances, Trump managed to fill a vacancy with a conservative magistrate.

With information from Voice of America