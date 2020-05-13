15 minutes. The New York Democratic party informed national leaders of its formation that it intends to carry out the primary elections to choose the presidential candidate, scheduled for next June 23 and whose suspension was reversed last week by a federal judge. .

Previously, the New York Board of Elections suspended voting for concerns over the expansion of COVID-19. Also for considering them “unnecessary” following the retirement of Vermont senator Bernie Sanders, who was facing former vice president Joe Biden.

The board’s decision raised some qualms between Democratic bases and the Sanders campaign. In addition, he led former candidate Andrew Yang, who retired from the race in February, to appeal the decision. It was finally reversed by the Federal Court in Manhattan. The argument: The measure “deprives” the millions of New York State residents of their right to vote.

More support

After the judicial decision, the New York Democrats formalized this Tuesday before the Democratic National Committee that the primary elections would be held on June 23, according to local media reports.

When the voting was suspended, Sanders had abandoned the presidential race and officially supported Biden’s candidacy to defeat President Donald Trump. However, the New York primaries would have helped him win more delegates during the Democratic convention to confirm the former vice president’s nomination. It is originally slated to take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after being postponed to the third week of August.

Sanders’ goal is to increase his number of representatives in the Democratic conclave. Likewise, aspire to have more influence in the decisions made by that party in the Wisconsin meeting and to pressure the organization to reflect part of its progressive postulates in the electoral program.