May 12, 2020 | 8:18 pm

The Democratic Party presented in Congress on Tuesday a rescue plan for three trillion dollars, the largest so far, to contribute funds to the states and the population in their fight against the economic damages of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bill was made in the largely Democratic House of Representatives and could be voted on this week.

But the Republican-controlled Senate immediately opposed the text, considering that a new round of aid is not yet necessary.

President Donald Trump also recently stated that he is not in favor of approving new measures for the coronavirus soon.

Congress has adopted several packages of measures to support the epidemic in recent months.

In March, lawmakers and the president gave the go-ahead to a $ 2.2 trillion rescue plan.

A $ 483 billion fund was also approved for loans to small businesses devastated by the quarantine imposed to curb the pandemic.

The new text drafted by Democrats includes a second round of payments of up to $ 6,000 per household, in an effort to alleviate the situation of millions of Americans who lost their jobs during this crisis.

The proposal also includes financing for health and emergency services workers, the expansion of coronavirus detection tests and their follow-up, an increase in loans for small businesses and a strengthening of food security for citizens. poorer.

We face the greatest catastrophe in the history of our country. You must act bravely

said House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi

Senate and House Republicans rejected a text they described as a huge list of liberal wishes.

“What Nancy Pelosi proposes will never be approved by the Senate,” Senator John Barrasso told reporters.

The text proposes funding for the US elections, including measures to expand early voting and vote by mail, something Republicans oppose.

The United States, the country most affected by the pandemic, has registered more than 1.35 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, with more than 80,000 deaths.