Beneficiary: We are not bankrupt, and the US neither 0:53

. – Democrats in the United States House of Representatives announced Tuesday a new and extensive stimulus bill to deal with the covid-19 crisis, which is expected to exceed $ 3 trillion. A figure that would represent the largest aid package in the country’s history.

The legislation allocates more funds for state and local governments, as well as for coronavirus screening and a new round of direct payments to Americans. But it also involves an immediate clash with the Republican-controlled Senate, where leaders have signaled that no other emergency funding initiative is needed yet.

Democrats released the 1,815-page legislative bill on the bill Tuesday afternoon, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke from Capitol Hill about the bill’s introduction.

Pelosi pointed to congressional Republicans who have argued that it would be better to first assess how aid already approved is implemented before moving on to another relief bill.

Why some in the USA still not helped by covid-19 3:06

However, for suffering families, hunger does not pause, rent does not pause, bills do not pause, the difficulty of losing a job or tragically losing a loved one does not take a pause, Pelosi argued, describing the crisis as “a historic challenge” and “a momentous opportunity for us to meet the needs of the American people, to save their lives, their livelihoods, and our democracy.”

But Republican Senate leaders warned Pelosi that the new bill was already dead, even before it was formally introduced.

“That will not be approved. It will not be supported, ”said Senator John Barrasso, a member of the Republican leadership in that chamber.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Democrat from Maryland, said in a notice, sent to members on Tuesday, that the House is scheduled to meet on Friday morning to vote on the legislation.

The package is expected to cost more than $ 3 trillion, according to a senior Democratic House adviser. Three other aides also told CNN that the value would be in the 3 trillion range. That figure would exceed the stimulus measure enacted in March, which was more than $ 2 trillion and at the time represented the largest emergency aid package in US history.

The project, which Democrats are calling the Heroes Act, would provide nearly $ 1 trillion to state and local governments, a $ 200 billion fund for essential worker risk payments, an additional $ 75 billion for covid-19 screening. , tracking and isolation efforts, and a new round of direct payments to Americans of up to $ 6,000 per household, according to a fact sheet published by the House Appropriations Commission.

House Democrats have continued to push for a new stimulus package amid stiff resistance from Republican and White House lawmakers, who say they want to wait to see the impact of the relief measures already enacted. before proceeding with any new packages.

Without some Republican support, the House bill will not pass the Senate. But the introduction of the legislation now gives Democrats an opportunity to showcase their priorities and detail their legislative vision on how to help a country in dire straits as a result of the devastating pandemic.

This is how the stimulus package for a pandemic will be distributed in the US 2:32

Republican Senator John Cornyn reiterated Tuesday that he does not believe there is “urgency” to pass another coronavirus relief bill when asked if the Senate would likely wait until after Memorial Day, or Memorial Day, recess to address phase four legislation.

“I don’t think there is a sense of urgency to do it now because much of the money we’ve already appropriated has not even gone out the door yet,” the Texas Republican told the media. “So we take it one day at a time.”

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said the bill is “dead on arrival” in the Senate.

On phase four, Graham said “Oh, God, no, not at all” in reference to whether the Senate will pass another coronavirus relief bill before the Memorial Day recess. However, he added that he “sympathizes” with the idea that the economy will need additional help to recover.

Democrats and Republicans, along with the Trump administration, have so far joined together bipartisan to negotiate and approve three aid packages, as well as a measure that lawmakers called a provisional relief package, which was approved after the program to help keep small businesses afloat during the crisis will run out of funds.

But there are a number of significant potential problems facing any bipartisan agreement on another round of emergency funding.

Senate Republicans have argued that liability reforms to protect employers from a lawsuit streak would have to be included in any upcoming legislation, a demand Democrats have rejected.

When asked about the priority of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to include liability protections for companies in any new coronavirus relief law, Hoyer rejected the idea.

“Our focus has been to protect people, not protect others from being able to hurt them and have no responsibility for that,” he said.

USA: Senate approves small business stimulus package 1:22

Democratic leaders also plan to advance a remote voting and remote committee work plan this Friday, Hoyer said.

He said he is disappointed that Democrats and Republicans have not reached an agreement on the vote, although party leaders continue to work for a deal.

“I am hopeful that we will succeed, but we absolutely need to get there and quickly,” he said. He also reiterated that if there is no agreement, Democrats will proceed with their own plan.

CNN’s Ali Zaslav, Lauren Fox and Ted Barrett all contributed to this report.

.