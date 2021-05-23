Democrats see significant progress toward police reform

15 minutes. Democrats see “significant progress” in negotiations with Republicans to reach an agreement that promotes police reform to end abuses by officers, especially against the African-American minority.

Senator Cory Booker told CNN television on Sunday that talks are progressing.

“We are making significant progress, I am committed. We must have a nation in which we end what I think is the anguish and agony of many Americans, which has come to light,” said Booker, who stressed that he has no friends. African-American who has no history of a run-in with the police.

Currently, lawmakers from the Democratic and Republican Parties are trying to reach a pact on police reform, in negotiations that are moving slowly.

At issue is a bill, dubbed the “George Floyd Police Justice Act”, drawn up by members of the Congressional Black Caucus, which aims to end the use of strangulation techniques, “legal immunity” for officers and militarization. of police departments.

The main point of disagreement between progressives and conservatives is the review of “legal immunity,” which shields government officials such as police officers from potential lawsuits.

Real accountability

US President Joe Biden has expressed his support for this draft law and has asked Congress to reach an agreement by May 25, when it marks the first anniversary of the death of African American George Floyd at the hands of a police officer. white, although it is difficult to reach a pact by this date.

Asked about the statutory immunity review, Booker responded evasively, stressing the need to “create real accountability.”

“I am at the negotiating table fighting for that, we have to achieve a nation where if you do something bad, again, not the good agents, but the people who do bad things, violate the rights protected in the Constitution of another person, no it can be protected by the judicial system, “he remarked.

Biden will meet with Floyd’s family at the White House on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of his assassination in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The White House has not yet confirmed the president’s official agenda for next week, but the main media in the country reported this Saturday of that meeting of Biden with Floyd’s relatives.