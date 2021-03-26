Democrats propose reinstating Trump-lifted methane restrictions

By Valerie Volcovici

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) – Several Democratic MPs said they will introduce a resolution on Friday that would reinstate Obama-era regulations for oil and gas operations targeting methane emissions that former President Donald Trump struck down last year to reduce restrictions on the industry.

Lawmakers from both houses of Congress will introduce the resolution in the Senate under the Congressional Review Act (CRA), a 1996 law that allows Congress to repeal new federal rules with a simple majority.

The congressmen intend to reinstate the 2012 and 2016 requirements for the production and processing segments of the oil industry and the requirements for the transmission and storage of methane and volatile organic compounds that were rescued in August 2020 by the previous government.

The initiative comes at a time when the Government of President Joe Biden is mobilizing all federal agencies to seek possible emission reduction measures to help achieve the new United States goal for 2030 under the Paris climate agreement. .

(Information by Valerie Volcovici, edited in Spanish by Tomás Cobos)