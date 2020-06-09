The opposition democrat presented on Monday an ambitious bill aimed at reforming the departments of Police from the United States, which would ban the tactics that killed George Floyd and would facilitate lawsuits against those agents who unfairly injure or kill citizens.

The legislation, promoted by the Afro-American and progressive congressmen of the so-called Black Caucus of Congress, seeks to respond to the overwhelming popular outrage that Floyd’s killing by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota, unleashed last May, alongside other recent examples of racism and police violence.

“This is a bill that will transform things. This is an important day. George Floyd’s martyrdom has brought about a change in the world,” said Speaker of the House of Representatives Democrat Nancy Pelosi during a conference call. Press with about twenty congressmen and senators to present the project.

The so-called “law of justice in police tactics” would prohibit officers from holding their necks to make it difficult for people they detain to breathe, a move that ended Floyd’s life and that many police departments in the country have already vetoed, but still remains unregulated in part of the US.

In addition, the legislation would in some cases prohibit the practice that allows judges to approve search warrants without knocking or knocking on the door, a tactic used by agents who shot dead African-American Breonna Taylor in Louisville last March ( Kentucky).

The bill would also formally define as law enforcement tactics involving racial discrimination, and establish a national database to track down any negligent police conduct.

The legislation is written keeping in mind that “police abuses impact many different communities,” not only African-Americans but “Latinos, Asian Americans or Native Americans as well,” explained the president of the Black Caucus, the Congressman Karen Bass.

Without “taking funds away from the police”

However, the project does not meet the request for which the movement “Black Lives Matter” (“Black lives matter”) and many of the progressives who are demonstrating these days in the United States have clamored the most: that of “removing funds from the Police “, reduce their budget and invest it in the communities.

Although Police departments receive significant federal funds, their main budget comes from state and local governments, and it is expected that decisions of this type will be taken at that level, as the Minneapolis city council did this Sunday when it promised to dismantle the City Police Department.

US President Donald Trump appeared to react to the Democrats’ announcement in a tweet in which he accused them of “wanting to remove funds and abandon our Police” while he wants “law and order”, despite the fact that the draft The law does not address the issue of police financing.

However, his reaction hinted at how difficult it will be to pass the bill recently introduced by Democrats, given that the Senate is controlled by Republicans and the proposal would require the signature of Trump, who has expressed no sympathy for the idea of reform police tactics.

