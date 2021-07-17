Democrats propose federal decriminalization of marijuana

.. Democratic senators introduced a bill on Wednesday to federally decriminalize the marijuana in the most recent legislative push against the war of USA to drugs.

The initiative would remove marijuana from the list of controlled substances and allow stricter regulations and taxes for a drug already legalized in several states and that has spawned a multi-billion dollar legal industry.

“This is monumental because steps are finally being taken in the Senate to correct the mistakes of the failed war on drugs,” House Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said at a press conference with his colleagues. Cory Booker and Ron Wyden.

The three legislators consider that the laws against marijuana they hurt people of color the most.

According to the draft, the bill “aims to end decades of harming communities of color by removing cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances and empowering states to implement their own cannabis laws.”

The law would create a fund with marijuana taxes. Those resources would go to the communities hardest hit by the war on drugs and help black and other minority entrepreneurs overcome barriers and gain access to the cannabis industry.

Booker, who is black, denounced the “hypocrisy” of imprisoning thousands of young people of color for possessing small amounts of marijuana and stain his criminal record “for doing things that presidents and congressmen have done.”

“This is a sad reality,” he added. Booker. “Lives are destroyed every day.”

The recreational use of marijuana was legalized in 18 of the 50 states and in the federal district of Washington, the capital. The medical use of cannabis is legal in 37 states.

Almost 70% of Americans support the legalization of marijuanaSchumer said.

He conceded that the initiative could go up in smoke because of Republicans, who could use an obstructionist tactic that would force the passage of the law to require the vote of 60 out of 100 senators.

Democrats have 50 senators, and gaining the support of 10 Republicans can be very difficult.

«In that we do not have the votes needed«. He said Schumer. “We are going to show the project to others … and see if we can get support,” he added.

Among its provisions, the bill includes removing non-violent crimes related to cannabis from criminal records. In addition, helping communities harmed by the long fight against drugs.

Steven hawkins, executive director of the Marijuana Policy Project, said the initiative is a “promising first step.” He added that he hopes to start negotiations between the two parties to reach an agreement “in a fair and equitable way with the cannabis industry.”

