Democrats promise to investigate why Trump seized congressional metadata during his term

15 minutes. Democratic leaders of the US Congress promised to investigate the seizure of metadata of progressive congressmen by the Department of Justice, during the government of former President Donald Trump (2017-2021).

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will seek answers from Trump Justice Department officials Jeff Sessions and William Barr.

“Under President Trump, the Justice Department broke the rules in many ways,” Pelosi said during an interview with CNN.

Pelosi was referring to the revelation in various media outlets that the Justice Department under Trump allegedly required and seized metadata of progressive representatives in Congress from the Apple company. This, in order to investigate the leaks to the press about Russia.

Other inquiries

The congressional investigation will run in parallel to another internal investigation initiated by the inspector general of the US Department of Justice, Michael Horowitz.

The inquiry seeks to determine whether that agency – which must act independently of the White House – was carried away by partisan considerations.

The seizure of metadata affected the chairman of the Lower House Intelligence Committee, Democrat Adam Schiff. Also to the congressman of the same party Eric Swalwell and relatives of the legislators, including a minor.

As reported by The New York Times on Sunday, the Justice Department demanded in February 2018 that Apple provide them with data from the accounts of the then-White House lawyer, Don McGahn, and his wife.

It’s unclear what Trump’s Justice Department was looking for McGahn’s metadata for. The former official did not know about the matter until Apple informed him about it last month.

He was unaware that the government had prevented the company from disclosing those orders to the White House attorney.

Secret order

In February 2018 the body, under orders from Jeff Sessions, required Apple the metadata of Democratic congressmen with a secret order. This was renewed 3 times until expiring in 2021.

The objective was to investigate where the leaks to the media about the contacts with the Kremlin came from.

According to The New York Times, the mechanism then used to investigate the leaks has no known precedent affecting congressmen.

In the framework of the same investigation, the Department led by Sessions also required information from journalists to try to find out their sources, as recently reported by CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post.

The Lower House Intelligence Committee, chaired by Schiff, was one of those that led the investigations into Trump’s alleged ties to the Kremlin.

Later, on his contacts with Ukraine, which led to the first impeachment against him.