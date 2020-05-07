© Provided by the Associated Press

In this photo released by the press office of the Venezuelan presidency, President Nicolás Maduro accuses opposition leader Juan Guaidó of being the mastermind of a military operation to overthrow him, while holding a copy of a written agreement that the Guaidó’s signature, as evidence, during a press conference via internet, in Caracas, Venezuela, on Wednesday May 6, 2020. (Press office of the Presidential Palace of Miraflores via AP)

MIAMI (AP) – Three Democrats on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee demand answers from the government of President Donald Trump about what he knew about a plan to capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, an operation that, they say, could mean a violation of American laws and contravene the support of the United States for negotiations to end the political stalemate in the South American country.

In a letter to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Attorney General William Barr and Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, lawmakers led by Senator Chris Murphy expressed “alarm” at the operation led by a former green beret and which resulted in the arrest of two US citizens on Venezuelan territory.

“Either the United States government was unaware of these planned operations, or it was aware and allowed them to take place,” according to the letter sent Thursday. “Both possibilities are problematic.”

The document cited findings from an Associated Press investigation into Jordan Goudreau, who blamed the failed raid. The AP investigation detailed how Goudreau, through his private security company in Florida, partnered with a retired Venezuelan army officer to train dozens of deserters from the Venezuelan armed forces in clandestine camps located in Colombia to carry He carried out a mission against Maduro, for whose capture the United States has offered a reward of $ 15 million.

Trump has denied any U.S. involvement in the operation, and Goudreau has stated that he was unable to persuade the federal government to back his bold plan to carry out a private coup.

Maduro has insisted that the operation was on orders from the White House. Meanwhile, assistants to Juan Guaidó, the opposition leader whom the United States and 60 other nations recognize as the legitimate ruler of Venezuela, has acknowledged that he weighed the idea last year, but indicated that he quickly discarded it after reaching the conclusion of that Goudreau could not or could not be trusted.

The letter, which also bears the signatures of Senator Tim Kaine, for Virginia, and Tom Udall, for New Mexico, cites clauses in the TRUTH Act that Trump enacted in late 2019. The law states that the policy of the United States is that of support diplomatic dialogue to end, in a negotiated and peaceful manner, the political, economic and humanitarian crisis in Venezuela.

“These incursions undermine the chances of a peaceful and democratic transition in Venezuela by assuming that armed intervention is a viable option to resolve the crisis, potentially undermining the willingness of hard-line opponents to negotiate, and simultaneously allowing Maduro to gain support and get stronger ”, wrote the legislators.

The letter contains six lines of questions about the federal authorities’ knowledge of Goudreau’s plans and whether the government has taken any steps to prevent its actions and ensure that it does not provide direct or indirect assistance to those involved.

He also requests that the intelligence community examine the legitimacy of the contract that Goudreau presented, which he claims was signed by Guaidó and by two of his Miami-based advisers, in which they allegedly authorize his actions.

“Maduro is a dictator and the Venezuelan people deserve to live again in a democracy,” wrote the Democratic senators. “But that will only be achieved through vigorous and effective diplomatic work and not through military adventurism.”

