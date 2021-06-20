Democrats prepare to defend with all their great electoral reform



Democrats seek to guarantee access to the vote.

Behind the scenes and with resounding public interventions, the US Senate Democrats they are doing their best to close ranks before the vote on Tuesday of a major electoral reform aimed at protecting access to the vote.

This electoral reform, which if approved would be the largest in a generation, seeks to counteract the restrictions imposed by the Republicans at the state level with the passage of 14 laws that limit the suffrage of Hispanic and Afro-American minorities, less inclined to go to the polls.

Conservatives assure that their objective is to stop irregularities; But Democrats believe their real goal is to end the controls that prevented Republican Donald Trump from overturning the results of the 2020 presidential election, in which Joe Biden won.

Among the Democratic senators the problem is that the numbers do not come out: they have 50 seats – the same as the Republicans – and they need 60 votes to overcome a procedural vote and for the electoral reform, baptized, to begin to be debated “For the People Act” (The law for the people, in Spanish).

Most likely, the procedural vote will fail on Tuesday because Republicans have already announced that they will reject the measure en bloc.

The question now is to see if the Democrats manage to bring positions to be united in an issue that they have defended for the last three years, but that has met in recent weeks with the skepticism of the Democratic senator, Joe Manchin, one of the representatives of W.V.

THE MOST CONSERVATIVE DEMOCRATIC COUNTER OFFER

Manchin, the most conservative of the Democratic senators, initially refused to consider the bill; But this week he opened the door to debate and presented a counter offer.

His proposal dilutes the content of the original legislation and makes an important concession to Republicans: it states that voters must show identification even though, in the US, there is no national identity document and citizens do not. They are required to have that identification.

Despite this, the idea received the resounding endorsement of Stacey Abrams, activist against the suppression of the vote and who managed to mobilize the electorate in favor of Biden in the conservative state of Georgia.

However, other figures from the progressive wing of the party have not hesitated to express their doubts about Manchin’s proposal. For example, in an interview this Sunday on CNN, Senator Bernie sanders he refused to make concessions and insisted on the need to do everything possible to “protect democracy.”

“What Republican state parliaments are trying to do, in the most shameful way you can imagine, is deny the right to vote to people of color, the youth, the poor, and people with disabilities. It is outrageous!”, he stated.

THE SAME RULES OF THE GAME FOR ALL STATES

The current text of the initiative, approved in March by the Democratic majority of the House of Representatives, establishes the same rules and deadlines throughout the country for voting by mail, in addition to facilitating early voting and obliging all states to automatically register citizens so they can vote.

It also increases the demands for transparency and control for donations received by parties and limits “gerrymandering”, as the practice of manipulating electoral districts to favor the victory of a legislator of a given party is known.

Those last two clauses on donations and electoral maps have excited the more progressive wing of Democrats, but they are precisely the points that Republicans are using to oppose the measure.

Today, in an interview on Fox network, the conservative senator Lindsey graham He considered that the legislation represents interference by the federal government in the affairs of the states and, without providing any evidence, accused the Democrats of manipulating the electoral rules in their favor.

“This is the greatest maneuver in the history of this country to seize power”, Graham lunged.

In the US, each state sets its own rules on suffrage. During the pandemic, many territories relaxed the requirements to vote by mail or early, sparking a record turnout and fueling conspiracy theories between Trump and his supporters about alleged massive fraud at the polls.

Since then, at the state level, Republicans have introduced at least 216 bills in 41 states to restrict access to the vote. Of those projects, 14 have been approved, according to the nonpartisan organization States United Democracy Center, dedicated to protecting the suffrage.

For example, the law passed in Georgia shortens the deadlines to vote in advance, eliminates polling stations and even penalizes giving food or water to those who wait in line to exercise their right.