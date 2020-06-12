Democratic pre-candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.ROBYN BECK / .

The Democratic National Committee has postponed this Thursday the date of the convention in which delegates elect the presidential candidate due to the coronavirus. The political event was scheduled to take place in mid-July and has been postponed to the week of August 17 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The announcement comes a day after former vice president and nominee favorite Joe Biden stated on the television show The Tonight Show that he believed it was a good idea to change the date. The pandemic, which has already caused more than 5,000 deaths in the United States, has the Democratic campaign practically frozen. Both Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders lead virtual meetings from their homes and fight to make space on television programming as more and more states postpone the primaries for June.

“In this climate of uncertainty, we believe that the smartest approach is to take extra time to monitor how the situation unfolds so that we can better position our party for a safe and successful convention,” reported Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Committee on the Democratic National Convention, through a statement. The next steps, he said, will be taken based on the recommendations made by health professionals and emergency services. The national convention is key not only because delegates vote for their candidate, but also because of the media coverage it provides, which translates into a boost to the winner’s presidential program.

It is tradition that the party that is not governing holds the national convention before the formation of the president. On August 17, the new date for the Democratic appointment, is a week before the meeting that the Republicans will hold in Charlotte (North Carolina) to formally announce the nomination of Trump, who has no rivals. The president said last week that “there was no way” to cancel the Republican convention. The president of the Republican National Committee, Ronna McDaniel, recently promised that it will take place and that they were making progress on the details “at full speed.” During the coronavirus crisis, Trump has reached his highest level of popularity since coming to the White House, according to the latest Gallup poll.

The president controls the news cycle with daily press conferences on new measures to stop the outbreak. To cope with this new reality, Biden has set up a television studio at his Wilmington, Delaware home to conduct interviews and deliver presidential messages about how he would handle this crisis. Something similar to the strategy of Sanders, who has used the contingency to defend vigorously his proposal for a universal health plan for Americans. The former vice president has more than 300 delegates ahead of him and polls indicate that in the states that still have to vote, favoritism for Biden will be repeated. But the veteran socialist has shown no plans to drop out of the race.

“Why are you still in the race?” Presenter Whoopi Goldberg asked Sanders on Wednesday on The View. “The last thing I heard is that people in a democracy have the right to vote and they have the right to vote for the agenda that they believe can work for the United States, especially at this very, very difficult time,” the senator replied. “We are evaluating our campaign, in fact, where we want to go, but people in a democracy have the right to vote,” he reiterated.

At least seven states have postponed their primaries to June 2, making the date the second with the most delegates at stake after Super Tuesday. For now, 10 states and the District of Columbia plan to go to the polls that day. This means that if there is an undisputed favorite, it will also be known later, and the winner will have less time to campaign as the formation’s sole candidate.