As conservative conspiracy theories and bogus videos race across the Internet, challenging fact checkers and battered political candidates, Curtis Hougland is trying to defend himself by borrowing the ruses of his adversaries.

Hougland, a technologist and online extremism expert, is hiring small armies of social media mercenaries to fight for the Democrats.

These are not troops predisposed to political war. They’re generally not aligned with the progressive candidate or the cause that Hougland’s firm Main Street One represents. But they do have a missing weapon among Internet activists in left-wing cameras: broad supporters and devotees of persuasive voters .

“We bet that human networks can compete more than bots, trolls, and puppets,” said Hougland, whose experience includes helping the Pentagon track down and fight Islamic State online.

It is a strained gamble, one of the many Democrats is facing the growing threat that disinformation poses to his hopes of retaking the White House. Since the pandemic took hold, false narratives bouncing off social media have increased.

Vinesight, one of the left-wing startups focused on detecting and fighting the spread of toxic online publications, reports they have increased 50% since the heyday of the Democratic nomination elections in February.

Conspiracy theories and false claims stemming from the pandemic are rapidly turning into political attacks, typically targeted at Democrats and sometimes fueled by President Trump.

While his party has become adept at tracing the origin and spread of disinformation, Democrats have yet to find an effective strategy to deprive him of further feeding, particularly as social media companies, including Facebook and Twitter, are proving to be harmless partners in the fight.

Companies are removing and tagging more content than in the past, but they can’t keep up with all the posts that violate their terms. And they are not willing to ban large volumes of material, such as Trump’s false claims, that it could be branded political speech.

“The problem we are facing is not detecting it,” said Gideon Blocq, founder of Vinesight. “There is more than enough data for everyone. The question is how to minimize it. “

Deficiency is a source of increasing anxiety. Presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is augmenting his digital team without any clear party strategy to keep him from being overwhelmed by false narratives. Democrats agree: The tactics they have relied on so far will not do the job.

“Too often, campaigns bite the hook and amplify things,” said Jiore Craig, head of digital practice at GQR, a Democratic company. “They have to learn to avoid those traps.” The architects of disinformation, he added, “like it when we scream about how crazy they are and we can’t believe it. They win when we do that. “

For example, in recent days, the president proudly announced that he was taking hydroxychloroquine, despite studies questioning its efficacy and safety in fighting the coronavirus, and endorsed conspiracy theories of electoral fraud with absentee ballots. .

In response, a lot of ridicule and ridicule arose, fueling leftist hangouts on social media, but possibly suggesting to many persuasive voters that this was more propaganda than Trump-haters. As is often the case, the online screaming amplified the president’s misleading claims, drawing even more interest in them.

A more effective response, disinformation experts say, could provide useful information about the risks of ingesting such untested medications or about the safety of absentee voting, attributed to messengers persuasive voters tend to believe.

A network of trustworthy couriers is essential, experts say, to slow the spread of the discredited material. Deepfakes (images or videos manipulated to suggest that a candidate did something or went to a place they did not) bounce off social media even after being detected.

Discredited versions of the origins of the pandemic and the motivations of those attacking it continue to spill from the darkest corners of the Internet to mainstream channels, even after YouTube and Facebook took them out of circulation.

As Democrats draft their counteroffensive, they are looking beyond traditional tools: paid ads, media verifiers, and unevenly applied social media platform rules. They are rethinking who needs to be recruited into this fight, when to engage these messengers, and how to advance their own narratives.

The emphasis is on empowering diverse online voices that can only be affiliated with Biden’s campaign. The best way to recruit such people is through a point of tension.

Craig, who has worked for foreign clients in emerging democracies, is skeptical of Main Street One’s model of recruiting influential people with appeal in various specific communities, for example, one group for older African Americans, another for single mothers, another for devotees. congregation.

“I do not want our country to go from campaigning to this transactional payment system for participating,” he said. “So it becomes the expectation of the voters that we are paying for our support. I see this happening in my work abroad in places that are not functional democracies. It is not an effective way to organize and will have long-term consequences. ”

However, the people of Main Street One say they are seeing results in state and local campaigns by mobilizing influencers who have common cause on the issue of the candidate or the ballot. They point to Kentucky, where they hired an ‘influencer’ to undermine support for the Senate Majority Leader,

Mitch McConnell, she is a mother with a social media slogan that says “bourbon, basketball and God,” who was not a political activist but drew attention for posting her displeasure regarding McConnell’s push to dismantle Obamacare.

“If you want a more credible messenger, you don’t want it to be as explicit in its political views,” said Hougland, who launched an anti-Trump political action committee called Defeat Disinfo. “These are all the people who are part of their livelihood when contacted by brands or organizations to express their passions. They feel comfortable with this ecosystem. While they are somewhat new to politics, we are comfortable with that. “

Such tactics may have helped Democrats win the closed Kentucky governor’s run last year, and his disciplined social media strategy also quelled false claims of conservative ballot tampering, casting doubt on the result of the elections.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of KY speaks to reporters after the Senate passed a nearly $ 500 billion coronavirus aid bill on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, on Capitol Hill. from Washington.

“Everyone wants to consider this as a technological problem,” said Hougland. “It is a people problem. You can’t just deal with algorithms, or just knock it down. You have to deal with this proportionally. “

Others agree, but argue that solving the problem shouldn’t involve paying for posts. Even tactics that don’t involve influencer payouts can create ethical questions and dilemmas.

The methods both sides rely on to make their way on supporters’ social media have become increasingly invasive and opaque, said Samuel C. Woolley, director of the propaganda research project at the Center for Media Engagement. at the University of Texas.

“Often, no one on either side is asking about the ethics of using large voter databases obtained by suspicious means,” he said. When Woolley surveyed his students about the text messages they were receiving from the Democratic presidential campaigns, dozens told him they were bombarded with unsolicited messages.

“There are ethical issues surrounding the use of these automation tools that target voters without transparency or consent,” he said. “I suspect both that and some of the campaigns to spread disinformation.”

The dilemma for Democrats is that the threat of disinformation has become so great and complicated that small measures will not affect it. European countries have had some success, but when they made structural changes that are almost impossible in the US: meaningful oversight of online platforms, expansive public education campaigns, aggressive enforcement of laws that penalize some misinformation.

“There is no quick and easy solution for law enforcement groups to turn this off,” said Chloe Colliver, who directs digital research at the London-based Institute for Strategic Dialogue.

The organization has been monitoring the increase in disinformation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which it says will increasingly be used as “a gateway to channel people towards political disinformation.”

In the 2016 presidential election, both the Democratic candidate and voters were surprised by the assault on bots, trolls, and fake Facebook groups, many of them controlled by foreign agents.

“Now, there is a more coherent understanding of the threat, where it is coming from and what it can do,” Colliver said. “But the tools that campaigns have to deal with are still limited.”

