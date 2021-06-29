Democrats introduce law to investigate Capitol robbery

15 minutes. The president of the US House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, presented a law on Monday to create a committee that will investigate the assault on the Capitol.

This event occurred when a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol facilities on January 6.

The full House of Representatives, with a Democratic majority, is expected to vote on the bill on Wednesday.

If passed, the law would give Pelosi the authority to appoint the president and the 13 members of the committee, of which five will be appointed after consulting with the Republican leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy is an ally of Trump and who opposed investigating the assault on the Capitol.

Despite the reluctance of the Republican leadership, Pelosi is considering including a conservative lawmaker on her own initiative. This is what one of his advisers told local media.

Assault on the Capitol

“January 6 was one of the darkest in our nation’s history. It is imperative that we establish the truth of what happened that day. We also make sure that it does not happen again,” Pelosi said in a statement.

Pelosi also lamented that Republicans last month opposed the creation of an independent commission. A group similar to the one created by the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Conservatives opposed, considering that this commission should not only focus on the events of January 6, but also on the activities of the anarchist movement ANTIFA and “Black Lives Matter”.

On January 6, hundreds of Trump supporters (2017-2021) stormed the headquarters of Congress, when a joint session of the two houses was held. This to ratify the victory of Democrat Joe Biden in the elections last November.

Five people were killed and about 140 officers were attacked by pro-Trump protesters, who were armed with axes, bats, hockey sticks and other weapons, according to authorities data.

The Justice Department revealed in early June that about 440 people are indicted on charges related to the January assault, including about 125 for assault on authorities.