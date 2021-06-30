Democrats introduce law to investigate Capitol robbery

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi. (Photo: Alex Wong via .)

The president of the US House of Representatives, Democrat Nancy Pelosi, presented a law on Monday to create a committee that will investigate the assault on the Capitol on January 6 by a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump. The full House of Representatives, with a Democratic majority, is expected to vote on the bill on Wednesday.

If passed, the law would give Pelosi the authority to appoint the president and the 13 members of the committee, of which five will be appointed after consulting with the Republican leader in the House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, a Trump ally and who has opposed. to investigate the assault on the Capitol.

Despite the reluctance of the Republican leadership, Pelosi is considering including a conservative lawmaker on her own initiative in the commission, one of her advisers told local media.

“January 6 was one of the darkest in our nation’s history. It is imperative that we establish the truth of what happened that day and make sure it does not happen again, ”Pelosi said in a statement.

Republican opposition to an independent commission

Pelosi also lamented that last month Republicans opposed the creation of an independent commission, similar to the one created by the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Conservatives objected, considering that this commission should not only focus on the events of January 6, but also on the activities of the anarchist movement ANTIFA and Black Lives Matter (Black lives matter, in English) during the summer of 2020, when protests developed against police brutality against African Americans.

On January 6, hundreds of Trump supporters (2017-2021) irritated …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.