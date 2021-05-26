Democrats in Congress Set to Introduce Legislation to Make Summer Pandemic EBT Food Aid Permanent



P-EBT works the same as EBT.

Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Democratic Senators are expected to introduce this Wednesday legislation that would make temporary food aid permanent this summer known as “Pandemic EBT”.

The federal Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced at the end of last month the expansion of the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) program that will use funds from the “American Rescue Plan” approved in the federal Congress last March.

$ 375 check to children for food this summer under P-EBT extension

The payment program replace students’ school meals. Families of eligible children would receive $ 6.82 per child for each day of the week. That adds up to $ 375 per child during the summer months.

If children are under the age of 6 and receive free or reduced price meals during the school year and live in a household that receives SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) food stamps they are eligible for extra help.

Extra assistance would impact some 33 million children in low-income households.

What the Democrats want to do is to tackle in the long term the problem of hunger in the United States aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have seen lines that stretch for miles at food banks across the country this past year, this pandemic has to be a wake-up call for the US,” said Senator Patty Murray, who will introduce the measure.

“Hunger doesn’t take time off when school buildings are closed, neither do we,” added the Washington Democrat.

Legislation will also be presented in the House of Representatives

Murray will be joined by Representatives Mike Levin and Jahana Hayes to introduce the legislation in the sister body.

With the legislation named “Stop Child Hunger Act” passed, it will expand the program to replace the USDA food supply initiative that has been criticized for not being effective enough.

“Every year, we run USDA’s Summer Food Service Programs, which is heavily focused on lunches. We serve several thousand children, but it’s a fraction of the number who get meals during the school year, “Michael Flood, president of the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, told NBC.” We can see the information year after year. and there is a program design problem, “he added.

A Senate employee, who chose to speak on condition of anonymity, said the program would cost $ 8 billion annually. The summer extension of the P-EBT program would cost about $ 12 billion annually.

