Legislators Democrats demanded this Saturday responses to Immigration and Customs Control Service (ICE, in English) after learning of complaints of excessive use of force in a immigration detention in a clash between prisoners and guards that left several wounded.

The senator from Massachusetts Elizabeth Warren He expressed concern about the incident that occurred on Friday at the Bristol County Correctional Center, located in the northeast state of the country he represents, and called for an “independent investigation.”

The Bristol Sheriff’s Office said last night in a statement that a dozen detainees from ICE showed symptoms of COVID-19, but that these refused to be transferred to the medical unit to be tested.

When the guards insisted on the need for the test, the prisoners “dug in” and caused property damage to the compound worth $ 25,000, although they were eventually reduced by a special response unit, the statement said.

Detained immigrants were injured

In the clash at least three prisoners detained immigrants They were injured and had to be hospitalized, although they are expected to recover, according to the official report.

In contrast, no guard or agent was injured in the “attack” of the prisoners.

The Lawyers for Civil Rights law firm, which represents ICE detainees in Bristol who filed a complaint about the center’s “highly unsafe” conditions that put them at risk of infection from COVID-19, described what happened as “extremely worrying” and announced that they will analyze “all appropriate legal remedies”.

Also Massachusetts Democratic Senator Ed Markey called the reports of what happened “horrible” and called for a “full investigation.”

Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said the detainees were transferred to individual cells pending disciplinary action, evidence COVID-19 and possible criminal charges for what happened in this incident, in which pepper spray was used and the canine unit went into action.

Bristol Detention Center

According to the CBS network, ICE confirmed that 25 immigrants In his custody at the Bristol Detention Center they suffered the effects of pepper spray.

The CommonWealth newspaper said it received reports from an immigrant who said officers sprayed pepper spray on the faces of all inmates involved in the incident.

“The bailiff attacked me, I was crazy, I saw the devil in his eyes. What I told everyone in the unit, just sit down and don’t react and don’t be violent, take the hit,” said the immigrant Marco Battistotti.

Upon learning of this report, Warren called for an official investigation, urging “preserve all videos” of the detention center.

For the group of Democratic lawmakers in the United States Congress (CHC), the reports of possible excessive use of force are “troubling” and deemed a “full independent investigation” of this situation and another “many similar incidents” necessary.

Pepper spray against detainees in ICE custody

According to CBS, Bristol’s was the ninth time pepper spray was used against detainees in ICE custody since March 23.

According to ICE data, to date no case of COVID-19 has been reported in the aforementioned detention center, although it has been reported in many others in the country, where at least 522 cases of coronavirus were confirmed among the nearly 30,000 immigrants under its custody.

39 people who work in these prisons also tested positive, two of whom, from a detention center in the state of Louisiana, died after contracting the coronavirus.

