Senator Elizabeth Warren expressed concern about the incident and called for a separate investigation. Free Press Photo: .

Democratic lawmakers on Saturday demanded responses from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE) after learning of allegations of excessive use of force at an immigration detention center in a clash between prisoners and guards that left several wounded .

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren expressed concern over the incident that occurred this Friday at the Bristol County Correctional Center, located in the northeast state of the country she represents, and called for an “independent investigation.”

The Bristol Sheriff’s Office said in a statement last night that a dozen ICE detainees showed symptoms of COVID-19, but that they refused to be taken to the medical unit for testing.

When the guards insisted on the need for the test, the prisoners “dug in” and caused material damage to the compound worth $ 25,000, although they were eventually reduced by a special response unit, the statement said.

In the crash, at least three detained immigrant prisoners were injured and had to be hospitalized, although they are expected to recover, according to the official report.

In contrast, no guard or agent was injured in the “attack” of the prisoners.

The Lawyers for Civil Rights law firm, which represents the ICE detainees in Bristol who filed a complaint about the “highly unsafe” conditions of the center that put them at risk of COVID-19 infection, called what happened “extremely worrying “And advanced that they will analyze” all appropriate legal remedies. “

Also Democratic Senator from Massachusetts Ed Markey called the information about what happened “horrible” and called for a “full investigation.”

Sheriff Thomas Hodgson said the detainees were transferred to individual cells pending disciplinary action, COVID-19 evidence and possible criminal charges for what happened in this incident, in which pepper spray was used and the canine unit went into action. .

According to CBS, ICE confirmed that 25 immigrants in their custody at the Bristol Detention Center suffered from the effects of pepper spray.

The CommonWealth newspaper said it received reports from an immigrant who said officers sprayed pepper spray on the faces of all inmates involved in the incident.

“The bailiff attacked me, I was crazy, I saw the devil in his eyes. What I told everyone in the unit, just sit down and don’t react and don’t be violent, take the hit, ”said the immigrant Marco Battistotti.

Upon learning of this report, Warren called for an official investigation, urging “preserve all videos” of the detention center.

According to CBS, Bristol’s was the ninth time pepper spray was used against detainees in ICE custody since March 23.

According to ICE data, to date no case of COVID-19 has been reported in the aforementioned detention center, although it has been reported in many others in the country, where at least 522 cases of coronavirus were confirmed among the nearly 30,000 immigrants under its custody.

39 people who work in these prisons also tested positive, two of whom, from a detention center in the state of Louisiana, died after contracting the coronavirus. EFE