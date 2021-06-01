Democrats and Republicans united… by UFOs!



Several members of the Army have confirmed sightings of unidentified flying objects.

Photo: US Navy / Courtesy

Democrats and Republicans have few points in common, especially when discussing immigration issues, voter rights, abortion rights, social programs and a long etcetera, but now they seem united in a united front, demanding that the reports be taken seriously. over unidentified flying objects or Ufo.

An analysis by The Washington Post points out how characters as diverse as the senator Marco Rubio (Florida) and the former president Barack Obama they may agree on the need to consider military reports of sightings of unknown vessels as serious.

The Department of Defense has a new way of referring to the so-called UFOs, as they were known, now they are Unidentified Aerial Phenomena or UAP.

The text cites that, in early April, the former CIA director, James Woolsey, he told the website Black Vault – which collects files of paranormal cases – that he is no longer “as skeptical” as he used to be and acknowledges that “something is happening” in the sky, which has surprised experienced pilots.

Rubio spoke on CBS’s “60 Minutes” show last month, saying that congressmen shouldn’t be ashamed to respond to UAP-related questions.

Obama joined the position and on CBS News said there are little explainable records in the sky.

“What is certain – and in fact I am being serious here – is that there are images and records of objects in the sky that we do not know exactly what they are”, he expressed.

This month, the director of National Intelligence in the president’s government Joe biden It should publish a report of all the reports on UAP that have been made in the different government agencies, that could include the CIA and the Army.

The debate increased in recent months after a sailor recorded a strange flying object that could not be identified and whose images were certified by the Department of Defense.