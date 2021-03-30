Democrats and Republicans promote plan to grant 40,000 “green cards” to doctors

A bipartisan project in Senate seeks to grant 40,000 unused visas to physicians, in an effort to reduce the demand for specialists in the United States.

The Health Workforce Resilience Act would grant permanent status to 25,000 foreign nursesyes, 15,000 doctors and his relatives, Law360 reported.

The senator Dick durbin (Illinois), one of the sponsors of the project, explained that one sixth of the health workers in the country come from abroad.

“It is unacceptable that thousands of doctors currently working in the United States on temporary visas are trapped in the backlog of the green card”Durbin lamented.

The Democrat indicated that doctors have worked in the country on the front line during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Republican Senator Susan collins (Maine) is another sponsor of a plan that activists from different organizations have promoted.

“By issuing unused employment-based visas to immigrant medical professionals, this bipartisan legislation would help strengthen our healthcare workforce and preserve access to care, particularly in rural and underserved communities in Maine and across our country, ”said Collins.

The initiative targets doctors and nurses who are already in the US with a temporary work permit and a high percentage have families in the country.

Other senators who support the proposal are Republicans John cornyn (Texas) and Todd young (Indiana) and the Democrats Patrick Leahy (Vermont) and Chris coons (Delaware).

Under the bill, eligible doctors and nurses would have up to 90 days after the expiration of the declaration of national health emergency COVID-19 to request the Permanent residence.

Employers, since the benefit must be applied for through employment, must demonstrate that by sponsoring a foreigner you are not dislodging American experts.

Immigration law allows immigrant visas from certain unused categories to be transferred to others according to the labor needs of the country.

According to a 2020 Cato Institute report, more than 220,000 green cards have not been used since 1992.