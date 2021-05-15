democratizing 5G below 200 euros

With an official price of 199 euros, the realme 8 5G is the cheapest 5G smartphone on the market.

The advanced state of deployment of 5G networks is causing the market to fill up with terminals with this new connectivity at increasingly competitive prices.

If there is a smartphone that stands out in this segment for its great value for money, that is the realme 8 5G, a mobile that has already been presented in Spain that has very complete specifications and 5G connectivity for an unbeatable price: less than 200 euros.

This is everything that the cheapest 5G smartphone on the market offers us

First of all, the realme 5G has a design very similar to that of its older brother, the realme 8 Pro, except for the detail that on its back we won’t find the brand’s motto, Dare To Leap, silkscreened on the right side. This detail gives a much cleaner and more minimalist look by having only the triple camera module and the brand name located vertically.

One of the most outstanding aspects of this terminal is its dimensions, since we are facing a very thin and light smartphone, with a thickness of only 8.5 millimeters and a weight of 185 grams, which make it one of the most comfortable mobiles on the market to handle with one hand.

Focusing on its specifications, the realme 8 5G has a screen 6.5 inch IPS with a Full HD + resolution of 2,160 x 1080 pixels and a 90 Hz refresh rate, ideal to play our favorite titles or to navigate fluently through our social networks. In addition, this panel has a 180 Hz touch sample rate and 600 nits brightness, something that will allow us to see it in any situation, even when direct sunlight falls on it.

One of the most important characteristics of a smartphone is its processor and this realme mobile stands out in this section for being the first model on the market in its price range mounting a MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G chipset, an eight-core processor compatible with the new 5G networks and that comes with the powerful Mali-G57 GPU.

The realme 8 5G is not short on memory either because it has two options for 4 and 6 GB RAM memory respectively and as many internal storage options from 64 and 128 GB, both expandable by microSD cards of up to 1 TB capacity.

One of the characteristics that we value most today in a mobile phone are its cameras and in this section the realme 8 5G offers us a very balanced combination of sensors that will provide us with really good results. Thus, the new realme mid-range terminal has a triple rear camera module dominated by a 48 megapixel main sensor with a focal aperture f / 1.8, thanks to which we will be able to capture enough light to achieve high quality photographs, even in low light conditions. In this sense, the realme 8 5G has up to 5 filters inside night mode to choose at all times the most suitable for each situation.

The triple rear camera of this terminal is completed with two secondary sensors, one macro and one monochrome for portraits, both with 2 megapixels of resolution and with a focal aperture f / 2.4, thanks to which we will be able to take almost professional quality portraits and capture even the smallest detail of the smallest objects.

As for its front camera, this realme 8 5G has a sensor of 16 megapixels with an f / 2.1 focal aperture, more than enough to get some high quality selfies.

The supposed high power consumption when connected to 5G networks will not be a problem with the realme 8 5G because it is equipped with a 5,000 mAh large battery that assures us up to two days of autonomy, which also has a 18W fast charge, through which this new mid-range smartphone from realme will be fully charged in just an hour and a half.

At the connectivity level, this realme 8 5G is also very complete because it has, in addition to the aforementioned 5G, with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, GPS, a fingerprint reader on the side, a triple tray to house, at the same time, two nano SIM cards and a microSD, a USB Type C charging connector and one 3.5 millimeter headphone jack port.

Last but not least, this smartphone has Android 11 as its operating system, running under the latest version of its customization layer, realme UI 2.0.

Realme 8 5G availability and prices

The realme 8 5G will be available in two colors, supersonic blue and supersonic black, and can be purchased from next Tuesday, May 18 both through the official brand store and regular distributors such as Amazon, MediaMarkt, PC Components or Carrefour.

The most contained version at the memory level, with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, will be available only on the manufacturer’s website and on Amazon for a price of 199 euros, although until May 20 we can purchase it with a launch offer for only 179 euros.

For its part, the most complete option, with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, will also have a special launch offer until the 20th. Thanks to it, we will be able to get the top version of this realme 8 5G for 229 euros at any of the official distributors, returning to its official price of 249 euros after that date.

