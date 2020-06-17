5G is being the standout feature so far in 2020 in the world of mobile processors, and one that is forcing many manufacturers of portable brains to refresh their catalog at full speed. One of those involved in these changes is Qualcomm, the market leader in mobile phone processors, which it keeps making 5G go down stairs in his chip repertoire.

We have already seen the 5G arrive at the Snapdragon of the 800 family with the 855 and 865, we have also seen it land on the 700 line with some of its latest models, the recent Snapdragon 768 among them, and it is time to go one step further. For this reason, Qualcomm takes the step of going down another step and bringing 5G to its 600 line, and for this it presents the new Snapdragon 690.

Not everything is 5G in the Snapdragon 690

But it is an important feature. In the Snapdragon 690 we find a processor compatible with 5G both SA and NSA, and with the vast majority of bands on the planet, in addition to being able to manage multiple SIMs with 5G at the same time. The chip is also compatible with FDD and TDD frequencies, all thanks to incorporating the North American company’s Snapdragon X51 modem, which will offer us Up to 2.5Gbps downloads in 5G and up to 1.2Gbps in 4G, and uploads of 660Mbps and 210Mbps respectively.

We close the wireless communications features by mentioning that the chip incorporates support for WiFi 6 with the ability to manage 20, 40 and 80Hz channels, and which has a MU-MIMO configuration capable of handling up to 8 channels at a time. In Bluetooth, comes with device support Bluetooth 5.1 with Qualcomm TrueWireless audio in addition to aptX Adaptive.

Cheap mobile 5G from the new Snapdragon 690

The new Snapdragon 690 from Qualcomm comes built with 8 nanometer technology and has a CPU made up of two clusters of 2 and 6 cores, all of them Kryo 560 and running at a maximum of 2GHz. Of course, we are talking about a processor with 64-bit architecture and that has the Adreno 619L GPU as the main ally in the graphics section, although the presence of the Hexagon 692 chip for processing artificial intelligence code is also very helpful when downloading. general task for the CPU itself.

Thanks to this Hexagon 692, the Snapdragon 690 supports Hexagon Scalar in addition to Vector eXtensions and Tensor extensions. The chip also has a Qualcomm Sensing Hub to control all kinds of sensors and is in charge of contributing its grain of sand to the energy saving of the processor. This Sensing Hub offers us compatibility with multiple voice assistants, with complex microphone systems for noise cancellation and also with artificial intelligence algorithms applied to audio processing.

Photography, charging, memories and screens

With the new Snapdragon 690 from Qualcomm we have support for sensors up to 192 megapixels thanks to the Spectra 355L that the company mounts as support. You can also manage dual camera systems with 32 and 16 megapixels respectively with Zero Shutter Lag. With this processor we will be able to record HD video of up to 240ps and it supports HEIC and HEIV formats for photography and video. We will also have portrait mode in 4K video with HDR.

The processor comes with support for LPDDR4X memory and a maximum capacity of 8GB of RAM, in addition to supporting NFC chips and USB C and Display Ports. As for loading speeds, with the Snapdragon 690 we will have Quick Charge 4+ natively, thus taking the fast charge of their phones to 18W.

Screens up to 120Hz and 70% more AI power

As for screens, any mobile phone with the Snapdragon 690 on board can equip panels up to 120Hz with FullHD + resolution, and at least one external screen with QHD and 60Hz resolution, in addition to supporting HDR10 and HDR10 +. In audio we come across Qualcomm Aqstic audio codecs and native support for audio up to 384Hz and 32 bits in PCM format.

Speaking of gross increases over the Snapdragon 665, Qualcomm talks about 20% more performance for your CPU, 60% increase in graphics and over 70% improvement in processing artificial intelligence code. Although perhaps most important with the arrival of this Snapdragon 690 is the presence of 5G in the economic lines of the market, which will help the fifth generation of mobile communications to reach the world soon.