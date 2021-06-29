Democratic lawmakers propose giving up to $ 2,000 a year to all children born to low-income households until they turn 18

Some lawmakers proposed support that could help America’s neediest families get ahead financially, as well as reduce economic disparities among racial groups in the country. This support is known as baby bonds.

More and more legislators are backing baby bonds. The proposal is being pushed primarily by Democrats, including Senators Cory Booker and Tammy Baldwin, to give money to all babies born to low- and middle-income families.

This plan, if carried out, would cost around $ 60 billion a year.

The government has been boosting families’ economies since last year through the delivery of direct stimulus checks and the expanded Child Tax Credit, which will offer up to $ 3,600 per child starting in July. Because of this, there is a real possibility that a comprehensive program to deliver the baby bonds will be approved, according to information from CBS.

This proposal also seeks to correct the historical imbalance of wealth in the United States, where African American children and other minorities have been at a disadvantage compared to white people.

And it is that, in 2019, white families had more than seven times the income compared to a black family.

Baby bonds are expected to help all children from low- and moderate-income families, regardless of race. But because African American, Latino and Asian children are more likely to live in poverty, the bonds would end up helping these minorities more.

The current baby bond proposal states that the government would create a savings account with $ 1,000 starting with the birth of an eligible child. After this, the program would give annual deposits of up to $ 2,000 per year.

Children born after December 31, 2018 and living in low- and middle-income families will be eligible.

Families with incomes below the federal poverty line will receive $ 2,000 a year after opening their account. Those who earn above this poverty line will receive less and less as their income improves.

Until now, Babies eligible for this support are expected to receive the money up to age 18.

The proposal is still in negotiations.

